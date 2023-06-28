New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for the revival of the peace process in the Middle East, calling for calming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, noting in the same context that the illegal practices in the city of Jerusalem, especially the repeated storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, are a source of tension at the local and regional levels, and that incitement to Violence threatens to undo what is left of the gains made in the past. The UAE said in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, before the Security Council regarding the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue yesterday, that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is approaching a point of no return, which threatens a complete collapse of any appearance. manifestations of stability and security. Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh called on the Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities, noting that the time has come to take firm and intensive measures that contribute to calming the situation on the ground and reviving the peace process.

“Incitement to violence threatens to undermine the remaining hard-won gains of the past,” she said.

She added, “Illegal practices in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, especially the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, are still a source of tension at the local and regional levels.” And she continued, “At a time when the region is in dire need for peace and stability, after decades of conflicts that have swept it, it is imperative to prevent any regional repercussions.” Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh stated: “The Security Council and the international community must assume their responsibilities and overcome this status quo,” stressing the importance of intensifying measures to defuse tensions on the ground and revive the peace process, which means strengthening diplomatic efforts at the regional and international levels at the same time.

Her Excellency the Ambassador called on “the international community to firmly assure the parties that incitement breeds incitement, and violence breeds violence, and that insecurity comes when justice, the rule of law and accountability are absent.”

She also called on the Security Council to be clear in its rejection of all illegal actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including those that are at the core of the current escalating tensions, in particular the repeated and violent incursions by Israel into Palestinian cities and villages, particularly in Nablus and Jenin recently. .