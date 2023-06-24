New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation are the only way to reach a political solution in Ukraine, stressing the need to support prisoner exchange initiatives, renew the Black Sea grain transfer initiative, and pay special attention to humanitarian services and deliver them to those in dire need.

Yesterday, the UAE mission said, in a tweet on its official website on Twitter: “The UAE sent a message at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine, that de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue are the only ways to move forward.” The state also stressed “the necessity of continuing to take serious steps to reach a political solution, including support for prisoner exchange initiatives and the renewal of the Black Sea grain transfer initiative.”

She added, “Special attention must be paid to humanitarian services, and their delivery to those who need them most, and at the same time all parties must comply with their obligations under international law.”

The UAE “has called since the beginning of the crisis to stop the escalation and dialogue, and to support all diplomatic initiatives in this regard,” stressing its firm belief that diplomacy is still the only way to end the crisis, and the state also shared the international community’s deep concerns about the repercussions of the current situation on civilians inside Ukraine and beyond, and on peace, security and stability, at the regional and international levels.

In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held telephone conversations with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding Russian statements about not renewing the initiative to ship grain across the Black Sea when it expires on July 17. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement yesterday evening that Blinken and Guterres stressed the importance of this agreement for global food security and stressed the negative impact of its suspension on food importers, especially in developing countries. Miller added that Blinken thanked Guterres for his “firm commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including sovereignty and territorial integrity” in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul in July 2022 to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports, which were temporarily suspended after the crisis began in February of the same year to address a global food crisis.

The agreement, which was extended several times, allowed the export of more than 30 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine. On May 18, the agreement was extended for an additional 60 days, while international parties seek to extend it before it expires on July 17.