New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for not politicizing the humanitarian file in Syria and refraining from linking it to the issue of progress on the political track, stressing that the humanitarian crisis has worsened amid the escalation of divisions over the issue of renewing the mandate of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism.

Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said in a statement delivered to the UN Security Council that the Syrian crisis has only witnessed an exacerbation of the humanitarian situation and an escalation of divisions over this file with the approaching expiration date of the mandate of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism to Syria, calling for a That the spirit of cooperation and unity prevail among the members of the Council during the next year, in order to alleviate the suffering of the Syrians.

He stressed the necessity of not politicizing the Syrian humanitarian file and refraining from linking the humanitarian file with the issue of making progress on the political track, saying that everyone has a human and moral responsibility represented in ensuring the delivery of aid to all those in need in Syria without any political considerations.

He said: “Last July, the Council adopted, in the midst of conflicting positions and geopolitical complexities, Resolution 2642 to extend the mechanism for delivering aid across the border to Syria, which included, for the first time, a reference to the importance of providing electricity to the Syrians, as it is one of the basic humanitarian necessities that cannot be dispensed with.” The resolution also allowed for informal interactive dialogues that contributed to providing member states with a clearer picture of the difficulties surrounding its implementation efforts. Given these important elements that strengthened the goals that this resolution seeks to achieve, the UAE supports the extension of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism to Syria for a period of 6 years. Additional months, as we see that this decision remains the best solution to move forward at the present time.

The statement said that the UAE believes in the need to deal with the decision of the mechanism to deliver aid across the border to Syria as a decision that benefits all Syrians in all governorates, not just those residing in northwestern Syria, indicating that it includes sustainable solutions such as early recovery projects that are essential to addressing the humanitarian situation. In the long run, especially as humanitarian needs escalate to dangerous levels.

He added: “There are more than 15 million people, out of about 22 million Syrians, who need to receive humanitarian aid during the next year, and we are talking here about people, families, children and women, not just numbers, and all parties on the ground must allow the passage of humanitarian aid.” without obstacles and a commitment not to interfere in humanitarian operations to ensure that they reach all those in need.

He stressed the importance of restoring calm and reducing escalation in all Syrian regions, especially in the north.

The statement stressed that the delivery of aid requires the provision of security guarantees from all parties on the ground and the removal of all obstacles to humanitarian operations, so that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) can increase humanitarian operations across the lines, whether in terms of their frequency or volume.

In conclusion, the statement indicated that the mechanism for delivering aid across the border to Syria was established as an exceptional and temporary measure, which means giving importance to the political track in the Syrian file because of its repercussions on the humanitarian track, including by supporting the efforts of the Special Envoy to Syria, stressing that Without a political solution to the crisis, the humanitarian situation in Syria will not be addressed.