New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of giving young people real opportunities to participate in peace-making and building it, focusing on them in promoting a culture of dialogue and tolerance, and addressing hate speech, extremism and racism, noting that African youth have proven to be the most important resource for the continent and the driving force towards stability, development and prosperity in it.

In a statement before the UN Security Council delivered by Maha Harkous, from the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations, the UAE renewed its firm commitment to UN resolutions related to the advancement of youth in the areas of peace and security, expressing aspiration to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of Security Council Resolution No. 2250 next December, noting It is a historic initiative led by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to enhance youth participation in peace and security and increase their representation in decision-making processes to prevent and resolve conflicts.

The statement said: “African youth have proven that they are the most important resource for the continent and the driving force towards stability, development and prosperity in it. Therefore, it is important to continue discussing ways to support and empower them and provide them with opportunities, in addition to working to address the challenges they face in various political, economic and security fields.”

The statement stressed the need to give young people real opportunities to participate in peace-making and peace-building, including listening to their opinions and ideas on ways to address regional and international issues and crises, which usually leave a great impact on them.

He also called for the continuation of the implementation of the youth, peace and security agenda, especially by the Security Council, saying: “We encourage here to give priority to the participation of youth in the Council’s briefings, when discussing relevant international issues, which will deepen our understanding of youth experiences in all stages of conflict and ways of enhance their role in addressing it.

The statement called for focusing on the valuable contributions of young people in promoting a culture of dialogue and tolerance and addressing hate speech, extremism and racism, noting the need to provide platforms and resources that allow them to play an active role in this aspect.

He said, “I would like here to refer to Security Council Resolution No. 2686 on tolerance, international peace and security, which highlights the importance of empowering individuals, including youth, to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence to support and maintain peacebuilding efforts.”

The statement called on the Security Council and the United Nations system to encourage strengthening cooperation with regional institutions to empower youth at the local, regional and international levels, by supporting youth initiatives, such as the “Continental Framework for Youth, Peace and Security” and the “Ten Year Implementation Plan”, and the appointment of the first special envoy of the Union. African youth.

The statement said, “The African Union’s Peace Program and National Action Plans can enrich the knowledge and perspectives of institutions concerned with youth, which can contribute to bringing about positive change on the ground.”

And he added: “It is necessary to continue supporting and empowering youth and developing their capabilities by strengthening coordination between youth, peace and security activities in the United Nations system, including monitoring the implementation of relevant Council resolutions, and we look forward in this regard to the active participation of the United Nations Youth Office in the areas of peace, security and development.” Sustainable and human rights, as we encourage the office to make more efforts to provide greater support to member states by the United Nations on youth issues.