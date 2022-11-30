New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE called for climate security to be included in the new peace agenda, stressing the importance of caution in analyzing the effects of climate change, and ensuring the full participation of women, given their ability to achieve adaptation and enhance climate resilience.

In a statement before the UN Security Council in the Arria formula on climate security and peace, the UAE stated that caution must be exercised when analyzing climate impacts in order to form a structured response to the peacemaking process, noting that this applies especially to regions such as the coast, where change plays a role. Climate change plays an increasing role in fueling conflicts over scarce resources.

In the statement made by Ghasaq Shaheen, the political coordinator of the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations, the UAE said: “As a result of competition over land, desertification, rapid urban growth, tensions between pastoralists and farmers, and competition for resources are increasing.”

“In this context, knowledge-based countering climate change has great potential in achieving results that can lead to lasting peace and resilience of societies,” Shaheen added.

It urged the international community to develop plans and mediation strategies based on climate information in cooperation with international organizations, with the Peacebuilding Commission and the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund playing a coordinating role.

She stressed the need for support for peacebuilding and climate action to target women directly, to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation, explaining that given the role of women in providing food, water and energy for their families, they have the ability to achieve climate adaptation and enhance climate resilience.

Shaheen referred to the proposal of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to set a “new agenda for peace,” explaining that if we want the global security structure to be qualified to perform the tasks of the twenty-first century, the security repercussions of climate change must be clearly represented in the new agenda for peace.

She stated that the agenda provides an opportunity to think strategically about how to confront climate insecurity through “continuous peace”, from peacebuilding through mediation to peacekeeping.

And she stressed that the UAE, in its capacity as chair and host of the COP28 climate summit, looks forward to working with all partners during the next year to build on the results of the successful COP27 summit led by Egypt.