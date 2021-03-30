The UAE called for continued pressure on the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and to address its growing threats to the world, especially in West Africa and the African Sahel region.

This came in a speech by His Excellency Reem Bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during her participation in the activities of the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the small group of the International Alliance against ISIS organized by the United States of America and Belgium to discuss the ongoing efforts aimed at achieving the permanent defeat of the extremist organization in light of About two years since the battle of Al-Baghouz, in which the global coalition was able to liberate the last fortified strongholds of the terrorist organization ISIS and liberate about eight million people in Syria and Iraq.

Her Excellency thanked the organizers of this meeting and congratulated the Republic of Iraq on the successful visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and expressed the UAE’s hope that this historic visit would pave the way towards achieving more tolerance and peace in the region.

She indicated that the UAE will continue to work, through its co-chairing of the working group on stabilization in liberated areas, to support all continuous efforts to restore stability and implement vital projects in areas liberated from ISIS, and to emphasize the importance of providing unrestricted or conditional supplies of humanitarian relief materials. To all those in need in Syria and Iraq.

Her Excellency added that, “The UAE, as one of the co-chairs of the working group on communication to confront ISIS propaganda and based on being the host of the two centers of Hedaya and Sawab, announces its continued commitment to work with international partners to prevent the spread of propaganda promoting violence based on its firm and firm commitment to the coalition. International, and it will continue its tireless efforts aimed at eliminating the poisonous ideology spread by the terrorist organization ISIS

It is worth noting that the UAE provided aid and implemented programs to support stability in areas liberated from ISIS in Iraq and Syria, which amounted to 654.9 million dirhams ($ 178.3 million) and focused in Iraq on projects to provide energy and water, rehabilitate hospitals and housing in the regions of eastern and western Mosul in cooperation. With the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in addition to the restoration of the historic Al-Hadba beacon, the Al-Nuri Mosque, and the two churches of Al-Tahira and Al-Sa’a, in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) within the “Reviving the Spirit of Mosul” initiative, in addition to providing water and its supplies in Sinjar district in cooperation with the initiative of Nadia Murad. In Syria, programs to enhance food security, health and rehabilitate water and power stations through various mechanisms, including the Trust Fund for the Reconstruction of Syria, which the UAE participated in establishing with the United States and Germany in 2013.