This came in a speech by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, during his participation in the ministerial meeting on trade and investment of the Group of Twenty in the Indian city of Jaipur, in the presence of his counterparts from the ministers responsible for foreign trade and investment to present a list of proposals aimed at advancing global trade and ensuring the continued achievement of growth and economic development for all countries in the long term.

During the meeting, Al-Zeyoudi stressed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring fair and comprehensive access to the global trade system for the countries of the South, stressing the role of trade as a catalyst for industrial productivity, job creation and knowledge exchange. He also called on the attendees to embrace technology and the opportunities it presents towards creating smart, efficient, integrated and sustainable supply chains.

The Emirati minister also stressed his country’s keenness to advance progress in the WTO reform agenda, as a major priority as the UAE prepares to host the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

He said: “The Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Investment of the Group of Twenty represents an important event for discussing global trade issues. The recommendations it presents will help shape the features of the governance of the multilateral trading system in the coming months and years. It has become clear that we all share the same determination to improve international supply chains. smooth cross-border exchange, accelerating digitization, and providing effective and transparent means for dispute settlement and arbitration.This is why the UAE expresses its readiness to provide support for any effort to foster a global trading system that can meet the needs of the twenty-first century, and we look forward to presenting those recommendations and results during the G20 Leaders Summit next month. in New Delhi.”

The Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal, had chaired the meeting, which is the last of the trade and investment ministers of the Group of Twenty, ahead of the leaders’ summit that New Delhi will host next September.

The meeting adopted important decisions developed by the working groups concerned with trade and investment for this year, and focused on five priorities:

Trade for growth and prosperity

Trade and resilient global value chains

Integrating MSMEs into global trade

Trade logistics services

reform of the World Trade Organization

The outcomes of the meeting will be presented to the leaders’ summit on September 9 and 10.

The UAE participated in this global forum as an invited guest from India, which chairs the current session of the Group of Twenty.

It is noteworthy that the volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and the G20 countries exceeded more than 341 billion dollars in 2022, which represents 55% of the total non-oil foreign trade of the UAE, as 43% of the UAE’s non-oil exports go to the G20 countries, which acquire Also, 39% of re-exports are from the UAE, and in return, 67% of the UAE’s merchandise imports come from the G20 countries. The UAE’s non-oil trade with the countries of this group during 2022 grew by 21% compared to 2021, as well as 56% and 34% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.