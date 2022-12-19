New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for discussing available options to revive the peace process in the Middle East and help the Palestinians and Israelis return to negotiations, stressing the importance of reducing escalation in the region and intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the Palestinian territories.

Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, warned in a statement before the UN Security Council yesterday, of the deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank due to the tense security situation, pointing to the possibility of these conditions affecting the security situation in the Gaza Strip.

And he said: “Here we are now concluding a year that, according to the estimates of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, is the bloodiest in the West Bank in nearly two decades, during which, according to the office, twice the number of children killed last year fell, in addition to what the Gaza Strip witnessed from a new cycle of violence in Last August, 17 children were killed.

The statement indicated the absence of any serious moves that would suggest the possibility of the Palestinian and Israeli sides returning to negotiations soon, after they were suspended since 2014.

He called for intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to calm the situation and help the parties to return to negotiations, noting that the Security Council meeting constitutes an opportunity to send a unified message about the importance of achieving this.

“What is at stake in this conflict is not only the future of two peoples who deserve to live in peace, but that the entire region is heading towards a dangerous spiral of violence,” the statement said.

And he added, “For this reason, we in the UAE will not stop calling for a reduction in escalation in the region, extending our hand for peace, and discussing ways to create promising opportunities for young people away from violence.”

The statement called on Israel to stop all ongoing settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, which constitute a violation of international law and undermine peace efforts. This includes retreating from announced plans to build new settlement units in various areas, especially in areas classified as “C”.

The statement also affirmed the UAE’s rejection of any steps aimed at annexing Palestinian lands for settlement outposts or making it legal, indicating that these practices raise many concerns about the future of the two-state solution, which the UAE warned of the danger of reaching a stage in which it is not applicable.

He stressed the need to move away from inciting rhetoric and focus on taking steps to reduce violence, including putting an end to settler-related violence and demolitions and evictions that included more than 700 Palestinian buildings this year, according to United Nations reports.

“These illegal measures fuel feelings of anger and despair, exacerbate the acute humanitarian situation, and lead to the outbreak of more confrontations,” the statement said, stressing the need for Israel to assume its responsibilities in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The statement called for discussing available options to revive the peace process in the Middle East, pointing out that this step requires multilateral support, especially by the Security Council and the countries and parties that led mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.

He added: «This does not mean that we start from scratch, as the agreed international mechanisms and references are still in place, but what we need is to intensify international engagement with the two sides to build confidence between them and urge the outweighing of wisdom, and show serious political will to return to negotiations, in addition to demanding reaffirmation. Commitment to the two-state solution.

The statement noted that any unilateral measures that affect the legal status in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the holy places are a violation of international law and threaten to exacerbate tensions.

The statement expressed the UAE’s concern about the threats of forced displacement to which dozens of families in East Jerusalem are exposed, as well as the continued expansion of settlements there, stressing the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for holy sites and endowments in Jerusalem.

At the end of the statement, the UAE expressed its hope that the new year will bring with it hope for the possibility of improving conditions on the ground and a quick return to negotiations, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel, in Peace, security and mutual recognition.