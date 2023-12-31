New York (Union)

The UAE renewed its call for resolving the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy, reaching a negotiated settlement and respecting humanitarian and international law at all times, stressing the need to protect civilians and spare them from military operations.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the UN Security Council, delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE Mission to the United Nations regarding Ukraine: “We are meeting for the second time within 24 hours after a series of air strikes in Ukraine and Russia.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab added: “Reports indicate that yesterday’s drone attacks targeted several areas in Russia, killing 14 people and wounding more than 100 others. What is particularly disturbing are reports that two children were killed and 15 others were injured.” .

He continued: Reports also indicate that civilian sites, including a school, were also bombed, and this is in addition to the 2,600 schools that have been damaged since the beginning of this crisis, stressing the importance of schools being a safe haven for children and not a place where they fear for their safety.

Abu Shehab stressed the need to respect international humanitarian law at all times, and to protect civilians to spare them from military operations, noting the need for civilian objects not to be the target of attacks.

He explained that these air strikes show that nearly two years after the crisis in Ukraine, the real risks of its spread still raise serious concerns, pointing out that after the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, there was an increase in military activity in and around the Black Sea, which led to Civilian ships have been damaged, and just this week, civilian crew members were injured after their ship struck a mine.

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab said: “If this conflict does not stop, the new year brings with it the possibility of further escalation, and this would expose local communities in both Russia and Ukraine to greater danger and undermine their sense of security, and more civilians may be killed and wounded, and more civilians will be killed and wounded.” “More families are being separated as the war continues unabated.”

He added, “The conflict will also continue to have a destabilizing impact on European and global security, while the damage it causes to our fragile international system increases,” noting that “the events of the past day highlighted the possibility of things getting out of control and the urgent need to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.”

At the conclusion of the statement, Abu Shehab stressed the need to support dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and to support all serious efforts to end this crisis in a way that preserves Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, calling on all parties once again to strive to reach a solution. to a negotiated settlement.