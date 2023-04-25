New York (Union)

The UAE called for strengthening dialogue and cooperation between countries, redoubling efforts to reach peaceful solutions to conflicts and crises, and confronting common threats and challenges from Ukraine to Sudan, affirming its firm commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of multilateral action, based on respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter for the maintenance of peace and security. internationals.

Respect the law

Yesterday, the UAE said, in a statement delivered by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, at the Security Council meeting regarding the maintenance of international peace and security: “The establishment of peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples and countries will not be possible without working together.”

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar added: “Our firm commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of multilateral action, based on respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, is a matter of paramount importance for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

His Excellency continued: “Defending the principles of this charter comes at the heart of maintaining the effectiveness of multilateral action, stressing that respect for the sovereignty of all countries, resolving disputes through peaceful means, and refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state are considered All of them are essential to enable the United Nations to take effective measures consistent with its charter.

He added, “This issue is of great importance in light of the grave challenges our world faces today, as we are witnessing the highest recorded rate of armed conflict since 1945, in addition to the number of forcibly displaced people reaching unprecedented levels,” noting that while we are working hard to curb the high temperature Earth is at 1.5°C International efforts are facing great difficulties to combat the growing threats of extremism and terrorism.

international polarization

His Excellency stressed the need for multilateral action to serve all member states of the United Nations, which represent the rights and aspirations of 8 billion people, adding the importance of this fact remaining at the heart and forefront of our work, but the multilateral system and its mechanisms are often unable to work effectively because of what we are witnessing. International polarization and competition for interests.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said: “Some member states continue to exert influence over the multilateral system, especially their excessive influence on how these systems are formed and when they work in the interest of all and when they are incapable of doing so, and they are the same countries that can prevent or make the necessary reforms to make work multilateralism is more effective.

He pointed out that the international institutions and structures in their current state have become unable to enable us to overcome the existing challenges, calling for the need to reform the multilateral mechanisms, starting with the Security Council, and ending with institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to enhance their legitimacy and ensure adequate representation in them.

He also demanded, when making decisions, the need to include the countries most vulnerable to challenges in the relevant discussions, and not only take into account their concerns, pointing out that the new discussions on reforming international financial institutions to better support the countries of the South are among the encouraging developments that we hope will pave a path towards promoting equality. between peoples and bring about stability around the world.

His Excellency stressed the need to protect the internationally shared benefits and put them on the list of our priorities, stressing that the best investment we can make for the benefit of our peoples and our planet lies in resolving conflicts peacefully, enhancing human security, and devising collective solutions, albeit partial, to address the grave threats facing humanity.

initiatives

His Excellency said: “We have recently witnessed the launch of a number of constructive initiatives that show our ability to cooperate together to explore the future, but such initiatives must become a new reality and not be just unique examples.”

His Excellency added that the historic multilateral agreement to protect the high seas, and before that the Paris Agreement, are outstanding examples of the achievements that multilateral action can achieve to build a better future for our peoples.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar stressed the importance of taking the views of all actors, including youth and women, in the discussions that take place at the level of multilateral action, taking into account not to deal with multilateral action as a mere international process between governments.

His Excellency noted the contribution of partnerships between the public and private sectors in the UAE during the pandemic period, such as Dubai Ports World and the International City for Humanitarian Services, in supporting multilateral efforts to ensure the distribution of medical equipment and “Covid-19” vaccines around the world.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said: “As the next president of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, we believe that the participation of all stakeholders, especially the countries most vulnerable to its repercussions, constitutes an essential pillar for the success of climate action.”