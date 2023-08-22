New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE called for intensified efforts to rebuild confidence between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and to resume serious and effective negotiations based on international references, foremost of which is the two-state solution, warning of the absence of a political solution horizon between the two sides.

In a statement before the UN Security Council delivered by Amira Al-Hafeti, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations yesterday, the UAE affirmed that a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the occupied Palestinian territories cannot be achieved in light of the continued incitement to violence and hate speech, but rather requires establishing the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Which the UAE has repeatedly called for, with the aim of changing the narratives of enmity, and creating a secure and stable future that responds to the aspirations of current and future generations.

Al-Hafiti pointed out that the deteriorating conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the recent events, are an inevitable result of the absence of a horizon for a political solution between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and the continuation of the confrontations, incursions and acts of violence that have become a daily reality for the Palestinians.

She said, “Concerns are growing about the repercussions that may accompany the current state of escalation, not only on the security and stability of the two peoples, but the region as a whole.”

Amira Al-Hafeti indicated that the UAE believes that the time has come for the international community to put its weight in dealing with the Palestinian issue as a priority file, calling for intensifying efforts to rebuild confidence between the parties and to resume serious and effective negotiations, based on agreed international references, foremost of which is the two-state solution. .

It also called for an end to all illegal and repressive practices against the Palestinians and their towns and villages, especially the escalating attacks in the occupied West Bank, which include incursions, forced displacement, and the demolition of residential facilities, as these actions increase the state of tension and undermine peace efforts.

With the students returning to schools, Al-Hafeti stressed, according to the statement, the right of Palestinian children to obtain education in a safe manner, and this means stopping the intimidation and violence they are subjected to by the Israeli authorities and settlers while they go to schools, while they are there, and when they return to their homes.

She also stressed the need to stop the unfair school demolitions, as happened last week in the Ein Samiya area in the West Bank, a few days before the start of the school year, as well as to cancel the demolition notices issued to dozens of them, adding: “As we all believe, education has a fundamental role in building societies. stable and prosperous, especially those affected by conflict.”

And Al-Hafiti continued: “With regard to settler violence, it is not hidden from you that their attacks have been fueled to unprecedented levels, and they have taken dangerous patterns, as we witnessed this year in Ramallah and Nablus and the surrounding villages, which resulted in the killing of Palestinians, injuries and damage to property. settlers with impunity that encourages them to continue committing these reprehensible and unacceptable crimes.”

She pointed out that the continuation of these attacks threatens to lead to more serious clashes and a general state of chaos that will not be easy to control. Therefore, it is necessary for Israel to take real steps to stop settler violence and deter their attacks.

Al-Hafiti reaffirmed, in the UAE’s statement to the Security Council, the necessity of preserving the legal and historical status quo in the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities, ending the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, and providing it with full protection, while respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the sanctities and endowments in the city.

In this context, she expressed concern about the continuous attempts to bring about demographic change in the city of Jerusalem, where Israel continues to build illegal settlements in East Jerusalem without stopping, while the Palestinians are subjected to continuous displacement attempts, and laws are imposed on them that must be stopped.

At the end of the statement, she affirmed that the UAE will continue to support the brotherly Palestinian people, including by meeting their humanitarian needs, alleviating the difficult living conditions of refugees, and continuing solidarity with the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. , living side by side with Israel, in peace, security and mutual recognition.