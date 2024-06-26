New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of conducting more in-depth analyzes regarding cases of use of the “veto” in 2023 compared to previous years, most of which were linked to the war on Gaza. This came during the UAE’s statement before the General Assembly regarding the annual report to evaluate the work of the Security Council during the year 2023, which was delivered yesterday by Ghasaq Shaheen, the UAE’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as part of the General Assembly’s discussions on the report.

The UAE expressed its hope that the Council would be able to continue improving this annual report, in response to the calls of a large number of member states of the United Nations.

As one of the countries that participated in drafting this report last year during its membership in the Council, the UAE welcomed the informal consultations conducted with the President of the General Assembly and Member States, to listen to their views on drafting the introduction to the report, and expressed its support for this approach, and called for its adoption as a consistent practice.

The UAE stressed the importance of issuing monthly evaluations of the Council’s work in a timely manner, in order to facilitate the process of preparing the introduction to the annual report. It is important to note that this process may take longer than expected, in light of the effort to reach consensus on these evaluations.

The UAE noted that there is an urgent need to enrich the introduction to the report with deeper and more comprehensive analyses, and said in its statement: “While we welcome the information received regarding the use of the veto in the Security Council, we look forward to expanding the scope of these analyses, especially in light of the noticeable increase in the use of the veto. During the year 2023, which reached 6 times, which is an exceptional pace that we do not usually witness.

The UAE indicated in its statement that, “It is no secret that the majority of these cases have been linked to the tragic conditions in Gaza, and we regret here that this important issue was not addressed in the introduction to the report,” stressing the importance of the introduction to the report including an analysis regarding the implementation of Security Council resolutions in general.

The UAE believes that “it is important to include substantive issues in the report,” expressing its welcome that the introduction to the report refers to a resolution submitted by the UAE with the United Kingdom on tolerance, peace and security, which shed light on this important issue. The UAE also expressed its “welcome to the mention of joint pledges related to climate, peace and security for the first time in the introduction to the report, as well as the reference to joint commitments on women, peace and security.”

During the statement, the UAE expressed its regret for not mentioning in the annual report some developments in the working methods of the Security Council, including, for example, the General Secretariat providing a direct list of speakers in the open discussions of the Security Council on the E-Delegate platform, following the discussions conducted by the informal working group. On documentation and other procedural matters in March last year, the Chairman of the Working Group also briefed for the first time at the intergovernmental negotiations on Security Council reform in May for 2023, an initiative that was repeated this year and which we hope will continue.

At the conclusion of its statement before the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE referred to a new tool that Japan and the UAE used in the Security Council during the past year and which was not mentioned in the annual report, unfortunately, which is “the option of sending a special message of a confidential nature from the President of the Security Council to any party or party concerned.” Through the Secretary-General of the United Nations,” the UAE expressed its hope that this new approach will be documented so that the Council can benefit from this new tool among the tools available to it.