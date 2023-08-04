Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, called on the international community to take more coordinated action to overcome the challenge of food insecurity.

This came in the UAE’s statement delivered by His Excellency Al Kaabi before the Security Council in the open briefing on “Famine and Global Food Insecurity Resulting from Conflicts”, which was chaired by His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

“Putting a definitive end to food insecurity is a collective endeavor, as no one should suffer from starvation,” Al-Kaabi said. She added, “It is necessary to deepen international partnerships, and to make the most of the multilateral forums that are organized at the international and regional levels.”

In a related context, Her Excellency Al Kaabi called on the UAE to formulate innovative responses to this crisis, and to address the growing driver of the challenge of food insecurity, which is climate change. Her Excellency also stressed that those affected by food insecurity and climate change, especially women and youth, should be given priority when designing response plans. equal and meaningful for all.

Al-Kaabi highlighted the efforts led by the UAE to change the situation resulting from food insecurity, where she said: “The UAE holds many partnerships between the public and private sectors, including the annual (stopping a billion meals) campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives. Globalism”.

Her Excellency explained that the UAE and the United States launched the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative to stimulate innovation in climate-smart agriculture, which has raised more than $13 billion to accelerate this transformation.

During Al-Kaabi’s visit to New York City, she met with His Excellency Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and His Excellency Yamada Kenji, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs.