New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed that mitigating the impact of the Ukrainian crisis and achieving just and sustainable peace in Ukraine requires starting to lay the foundations for resolving the conflict, stressing the need to exercise caution and caution to prevent an escalation that threatens a nuclear catastrophe.

In a statement before the UN Security Council on Ukraine, delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shahab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, the UAE stated that the conflict in Ukraine has distracted the lives of its citizens and highlighted geopolitical tensions to an extent not seen since the Cold War, pointing out that the lives The many losses and the worsening humanitarian crisis highlight the urgent need for de-escalation.

“These very facts call for a reassessment of matters that would exacerbate tensions further,” Abu Shahab said.

He added, “We all know that dialogue is still possible today, and the recent agreement between Russia and Ukraine to extend the Black Sea grain initiative reveals the benefits of this dialogue,” adding: “The UAE reiterates its appreciation for the strenuous efforts made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Turkey.”

He added, “The UAE is encouraged to adopt this spirit in order to adhere to diplomacy in other vital areas, especially nuclear safety and security,” stressing that the UAE confirms its readiness to support these endeavors.

In the statement, he stated that the war forced the international community to confront the risks and complexities associated with nuclear weapons, inactive nuclear materials, and armed conflict near and around nuclear power plants.

He added, “The international community has deep concerns about the potential for accidents and miscalculations in the midst of heightened tensions and exacerbated conflict,” explaining that these activities in themselves represent serious risks. And he continued, “These risks prolong the dangerous escalatory cycle and its unfathomable repercussions.”

According to the statement, Ambassador Abu Shihab said: “The responsible countries should not confine themselves to analyzing the legality of each act separately, at a time when all of these actions bring us closer to a nuclear catastrophe.”

He stressed the need to exercise caution and caution. Sixty years ago, the world held its breath when the Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear war, but the leaders of the concerned countries took the decision to engage in negotiations to resolve the conflict, adding: “These decisions prepared the conditions for the signing of the first nuclear treaty in the world”.

He added, “The state is encouraged to adopt this spirit in order to adhere to diplomacy in other vital areas, especially nuclear safety and security,” stressing that the UAE affirms its readiness to support these endeavors.