The UAE renewed its commitment to combating climate change because of its clear effects on international peace and security, warning of the potential consequences of sea level rise, and its effects on the sovereignty of states, and indicated the importance of addressing this crisis with unity, solidarity and international action.

In a statement before the UN Security Council, the UAE said: “The complexity and urgency of climate crises appear on the seas and oceans, especially in light of the testimonies of people who live on the front lines of climate change, and who face its effects that threaten their security, identity and sources of livelihood, as they tell us that their livelihoods and identities are Already threatened, long before temperatures rise to 1.5 degrees.” She added, “Climate change is already having a devastating impact on people, livelihoods and lives, and the world cannot turn a blind eye.”

“The rise in water temperature and acidification poses an existential threat, especially to low-lying countries and coastal communities,” she said in the statement, made by Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency to the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

Al-Suwaidi stressed that many lands are poised to become uninhabitable even before they are permanently submerged in water, pointing to the importance of addressing this crisis with unity, solidarity and action, especially as we know that we are currently off the right path to the Paris goals of 1.5 degrees, and the ability to adapt in a way purposefully with climate influences.

Al Suwaidi added that the UAE is aware of the urgent need for a coordinated response across the multilateral system, as we cannot neglect any element of the climate crisis, including its clear effects on international peace and security, stressing the commitment, with the contribution of each body within the framework of its mandate, to reverse the current path of Through comprehensive, comprehensive and effective climate action.

He referred to the potential consequences of sea level rise, conflict over resources, displacement of millions, and serious effects on sovereignty and states, pointing out the importance of this being at the core of maintaining international peace and security.

Al-Suwaidi said: “The Secretary-General’s regular reporting, based on scientific data and analysis, on the risks and impacts of climate change on international peace and security would enable the Council to take a context-specific and evidence-based approach. It would also help maintain the Council’s focus and ensure that It complements ongoing efforts across the United Nations system.

He stressed the importance of stimulating greater and higher-quality financing for the climate for the benefit of fragile and weak countries, pointing out that there is a lack of international investment in food and water systems, as well as the flexibility of infrastructure as well as the resistance of infrastructure, adding that the reform of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks is a crucial dimension. In our response, to enable them to act to reduce the threats of climate change.

Al-Suwaidi also alluded to the necessity of implementing the results agreed upon in COP27, acknowledging the financing gap, and working to bridge it, because the benefits of these interventions are immediate and clear.

He said, “Early action by humanitarian actors gives us a set of proven tools to reduce the security impacts of sea level rise, and also provides an opportunity to understand the implications for the most vulnerable people, such as women and children, and to ensure a comprehensive response from the start,” stressing the UAE’s support. In full compliance with the Secretary-General’s Early Warning for All initiative, the urgent need for an annual investment plan, increased data collection, and integration with proactive systems.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out, according to the statement, to the unprecedented legal and political challenges posed by sea level rise, and that we ensure that the multilateral system provides appropriate solutions.

In this regard, Al-Suwaidi demanded that the International Law Commission continue to work on sea level rise and its effects, especially its effects on the law of the sea and the sovereignty of states, noting the UAE’s awareness of the important efforts made by small island developing states in the Pacific Ocean to advance the debate on sea level rise. .

At the end of the statement, he reiterated the UAE’s affirmation of its commitment, in its capacity as chair of the COP28 climate conference, to listening to the affected communities and responding ambitiously, urgently and effectively so as not to leave any country or community behind.