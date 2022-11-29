New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that diplomacy is the only way to end the Syrian crisis, calling for intensifying efforts at various levels to support a peaceful solution, and stressing the need to adhere to dialogue and the principles of good neighborliness and reject foreign interference in the Syrian affairs in order to preserve the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Muhammad Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said during a session of the Security Council yesterday, regarding the political and humanitarian situation in Syria, that the Syrian crisis has become over the past years more complex and complex than issues including refugees, displaced persons, foreign interventions, terrorism and economic collapse, indicating that this The year added more disturbing developments, especially on the geopolitical level.

He stressed the importance of giving priority to the needs of the Syrian people, stressing the importance of the interest of the people above all considerations, especially with the imminent renewal of the mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid across the borders to Syria, which should not be politicized given its humanitarian nature.

As for the political file, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab stressed the need to adhere to dialogue and the principles of good neighborliness, and the need to reduce escalation in the entire region. He said, “We reaffirm our position rejecting foreign interference in Syrian affairs, and we demand that they stop in order to preserve Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that the stalemate continues in the political file, which requires intensifying diplomatic efforts at various levels to support a peaceful solution, which remains the only way to end the Syrian crisis.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab confirmed that the way out of the state of paralysis that afflicted the Constitutional Committee during the previous months would be by holding its meetings again, expressing the state’s appreciation for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy, Geir Derson.

Abu Shihab said, “We reaffirm that this committee is currently the only platform for conducting a constructive national dialogue between the Syrians, under Syrian leadership and ownership, without external interference and deviating from geopolitical complexities, with the aim of advancing the constitutional path, and this should not only include logistical matters, but rather It includes a clear time frame and an agreed plan for the next steps.

In the humanitarian file, he stressed the importance of early recovery projects that contribute to building Syrian societies and restoring their infrastructure, including the delivery of electricity to many Syrians, which in turn provides access to other basic services.

He added, “158 projects out of 374 early recovery projects included in the Humanitarian Response Plan have contributed to providing electricity to homes, hospitals and schools, in addition to supporting some of them to renewable energy sources.”

In light of the alarming spread of cholera in Syria, Ambassador Abu Shihab said: “We express our appreciation to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for their tireless efforts in responding urgently to this issue, especially in the recent period, and this includes extending the cholera response plan for a period of 6 months in light of the continuing huge needs.” in all Syrian governorates.

And he stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to all regions in Syria, while bringing the number of convoys that pass across the borders and those that pass across the lines closer together. A larger number of humanitarian aid compared to previous convoys.

He also stressed that the camps are witnessing an increase in levels of violence, especially in the “Al-Hol camp” in the north-east of the country, calling for redoubling international efforts to ensure the protection of thousands of women and children in the camps.

Concluding his speech before the Security Council, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab stressed the urgent need to end the Syrian crisis and its humanitarian repercussions that continue to exacerbate, which requires breaking the current stalemate in the political track, in a way that supports security and stability in Syria and the region.