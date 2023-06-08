New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE stressed the importance of the efforts made by the United Nations investigation team to enhance accountability for crimes committed by ISIS, UNITAD, especially in terms of continuing to make progress in collecting and analyzing evidence of ISIS crimes in Iraq. to allow the Iraqi authorities to use it in national trials.

And she stressed, during a Security Council session on the item entitled the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh (UNITAD), the need to continue holding criminals accountable, so that they serve as an example to those who commit such heinous crimes around the world, welcoming the recent progress in a number of One of the paths of investigation, especially with regard to ISIS crimes in and near the city of Mosul, which the organization used as its headquarters.

In a statement made by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations and acting Chargé d’Affairs, the UAE urged the expansion of investigations into the organizational and financial structures of ISIS in Mosul, which would contribute to uncovering additional evidence about the identities of the perpetrators of crimes in that region. Including the Badoush prison massacre, the organization’s role in developing and using biological and chemical weapons, and destroying cultural and religious heritage sites or exploiting them to achieve terrorist and political purposes.

Abu Shahab encouraged, according to the statement, to continue the investigations conducted by the team regarding the most serious international crimes committed by ISIS, including those that targeted women and children in Sinjar and other areas.

He said, “To support these efforts, it is important that the UNITAD team share the evidence with the Iraqi authorities, within an appropriate time frame, in accordance with Resolution 2651,” expressing his hope that the results of these investigations will contribute to supporting all other efforts undertaken by the Iraqi government to achieve justice for these victims. in various respects.

Abu Shihab welcomed the formation of a joint working group between the UNITAD team and a number of government institutions in Iraq, hoping that these efforts will be crowned with success, so that national legislation on core international crimes will be drafted, which will form a legal framework that supports prosecutions of perpetrators of such crimes.

He stressed the importance of keeping the issue of handing over evidence under the Council’s attention during the coming period, and seriously considering all available options to facilitate this.

He added: While we welcome the efforts of the UNITAD team to support the trials of ISIS criminals in third countries, we stress the importance of these efforts taking place in advance and full coordination with Iraq.

Abu Shihab praised the UNITAD team’s efforts to build the capacities of the relevant judicial and security authorities in Iraq, especially in conducting investigations and forensic digital support.

He also praised the achievements made by the team in digitizing and archiving evidence and providing training programs related to managing documents and evidence, in addition to using modern technology in its work, especially in investigations related to mass graves and excavations of remains, and revealing details of the facts related to the excavation of these graves.

He expressed the UAE’s hope that these practices will contribute to the development of local working methods, and guide them in similar investigations in other regions around the world. He said, “We see the importance of transferring knowledge to Iraqi experts by appointing more of them to the core work teams at UNITAD.”

At the end of the statement, he stressed the state’s keenness to continue cooperation with the members of the Council on this file, especially when the date of the current mandate of the “UNITAD” team approaches in September.