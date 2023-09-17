New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the necessity of sustaining efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in South Sudan, and addressing urgent challenges, stressing the importance of the signatory parties’ commitment to the revitalized agreement and its full implementation, and making tangible progress in this aspect to achieve sustainable peace.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement delivered by Ghasaq Shaheen, Political Coordinator of the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council: “This month marks five years since the signing of the revitalized agreement in South Sudan, at a time when the country and the region are witnessing security and humanitarian challenges.” difficult,” stressing the importance of the commitment of the signatory parties to the agreement to fully implement it and make tangible progress in this aspect, to achieve sustainable peace, as the Secretary-General indicated in his report that the implementation of the agreement is still limited.

Shaheen expressed her hope that the parties will continue to work together to overcome differences and implement the main tasks outstanding in the peace agreement, in accordance with the road map and its timetable, including the start of the second phase of deploying the necessary unified forces, noting the need to commit to dialogue and political will.

Ghasaq Shaheen also stressed the important role of regional and international partners in supporting South Sudan, expressing her hope that the efforts of the “joint tripartite government work team to implement the constitutional and election processes,” which was formed recently, will contribute to helping the parties proceed with completing these processes.

In conjunction with these efforts, Shaheen stressed the importance of addressing the security challenges that may stand in the way of establishing lasting peace and stability in South Sudan, most notably the spiral of violence between communities, which requires understanding and addressing the factors leading to this violence, such as the issue of competition over limited resources, pointing out the necessity Focus on consolidating dialogue and peaceful coexistence between communities.

In this context, Shaheen encouraged the UNMISS mission to continue its outreach to local communities, facilitate dialogue and build confidence, as we recently witnessed in Central Equatoria State, expressing her appreciation for the mission’s continued efforts to protect civilians in an integrated and coordinated manner, alongside the government, to calm tensions and enhance security. At the Malakal Protection of Civilians site. It also urged the mission to continue coordination with humanitarian organizations to secure the delivery of relief aid and ensure that civilians receive it safely.

In a related context, Ghasaq Shaheen expressed her deep concern about the difficult reality that many women and girls live due to sexual violence, calling on the UNMISS mission to provide the necessary protection for women and children and to assist the victims.

Ghasaq Shaheen said during the statement: “It is encouraging that there is increasing interest in the issue of addressing climate change in South Sudan, as is evident in the context of ongoing discussions at the community level, and the initiatives announced by the government during the Africa Climate Summit this month, which aim to increase the production of renewable energy and the use of renewable energy systems.” Smart agriculture to reduce the repercussions of this phenomenon, as South Sudan is, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, one of the five countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change around the world.”

She also welcomed the inclusion in the report of the Secretary-General of an analysis on climate, peace and security in South Sudan in line with Security Council Resolution 2677, expressing her hope that all these efforts will contribute to building resilience against extreme climate events in light of the displacement of two million people within the country. It exacerbates societal tensions due to competition over resources.