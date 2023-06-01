New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE reiterated its call for a cessation of hostilities throughout Ukraine, stressing the need for de-escalation and dialogue to end this conflict with a peaceful and sustainable solution in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed positive developments, as the Black Sea Seeds initiative will continue for another 60 days,” the UAE said, in a statement before the Security Council on international peace and security, made by Ghasaq Shaheen, the political coordinator of the country’s mission to the United Nations.

“These efforts are proof of what can be achieved when there is political will,” Shaheen added. And she continued, “This initiative must be viewed seriously, and by opening the door to political discussions, the initiative can be a confidence-building measure that would pave the way for further talks aimed at resolving this conflict.”

Meanwhile, the UAE urged the parties to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressing its appreciation for the technical attention and focus the IAEA team gives to safety and security in the field of atomic energy.

In this regard, Shaheen said, “We recall the basic principles of international humanitarian law, represented in matters of urgency, proportionality, distinction, and protection granted to nuclear facilities under this law.”

At the end of the statement, Shaheen congratulated Switzerland on its distinguished presidency of the Council during the month of May.