New York (Union)

The UAE called for calm, diplomacy and dialogue in preparation for a just and lasting peace that respects the sovereignty of Ukraine, while calling on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, praising the efforts of the United Nations and Turkey towards finding solutions to outstanding issues related to the Black Sea grain transfer initiative.

And the UAE said, yesterday, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the permanent representative of the country to the United Nations before the Security Council: “We should not stand idly by in the face of this war and let it turn into a long-term conflict for several years, stressing that the consequences are very dire for all of us, Therefore, we must do our best to avoid its disastrous effects.”

She added: The fighting continues and does not end, and the price is paid by civilians who bear the brunt of the suffering. The scale of destruction and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine cannot be expressed in the numbers we heard today.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh indicated that in the past fourteen months of the war, there were thousands of verified civilian casualties, indicating that 18 million people need humanitarian assistance, and more than 8 million refugees across Europe, in addition to the displacement of an additional 5 million people. within Ukraine.

In this regard, Nusseibeh stressed the need to ensure the arrival of much-needed humanitarian aid by civilians, adding that “in recent weeks, there has been a noticeable rise in missile and drone strikes that destroyed infrastructure, and humanitarian facilities were bombed. In the past, a Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse and a mobile health clinic were destroyed.

Once again, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh renewed her call on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, stressing that civilian objects should never be the target of attack.

She said, “The UAE continues to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict, including the donation of ambulances recently, and continues to support civil energy needs, so the UAE has sent 2,500 electric generators, along with additional energy-saving energy sources in the coming period.”

And she continued, “The war in Ukraine had far-reaching consequences outside the battlefield, as the cascading effects exacerbated global food crises, as the Black Sea Grain Initiative proved to be vital, through which the world witnessed the safe export of more than 30 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine since The beginning of the initiative. She noted that these efforts have so far contributed successfully to alleviating the increasing pressure on global food prices and the inevitable collateral effects of an unstable food system on the poorest people in the world, praising the serious efforts of the United Nations and Turkey to bring all parties to the negotiating table in order to find solutions on outstanding issues.

Nusseibeh expressed her hope that the United Nations would continue to work closely with all parties to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, calling at the same time for the need to fully implement the memorandum of understanding on Russian fertilizers and food products and to continue supporting efforts to this end.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh considered that reaching an agreement on the grain initiative and other successful negotiating outcomes, such as the exchange of prisoners, shows that there is a degree of willingness to negotiate and move forward to build trust between all parties.