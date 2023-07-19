New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that de-escalation and dialogue are necessary to achieve a lasting and just peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, expressing regret at the failure to continue the work of the Black Sea grain transfer initiative, which contributed to lowering food prices and served as a platform for dialogue.

In a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council, the UAE said that the civilian losses caused by the crisis in Ukraine are enormous. Abu Shihab pointed to the great impact on the global level of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the export of fertilizers and Russian food products, pointing out that the change in grain prices after announcing the end of the initiative reflects its importance.

“The UAE regrets that the agreement will not continue and that Ukrainian foodstuffs will struggle to reach those who depend on it,” he said. “Although this is still a political decision, it is the most vulnerable people who are now having to deal with the real consequences of the decision.”

He added, “The initiative is one of the few positives that have emerged in the context of this conflict. These agreements were born through a firm commitment to dialogue, and we hope that dialogue will prevail between the parties.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab said that the world has witnessed more than 500 days of suffering since the beginning of the crisis, referring to the millions of displaced people and tens of thousands of dead and wounded.

“One can talk about the devastation wrought by the war and the long journey toward reconstruction that lies ahead for Ukraine,” he said. “One can also talk about the intangible effects — broken families, uprooted communities, traumatized children, everything will continue long after the last bullet has been fired.” ».

Abu Shihab noted that since the outbreak of the crisis, the World Health Organization has recorded more than 1,000 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, including on medical facilities, staff and their means of transport.

He renewed the UAE’s call for the parties to respect their obligations under international law, calling on all parties to respect and protect all medical personnel, their means of transportation, equipment, hospitals and other medical facilities.

Ambassador Mohamed Abu Shehab also urged all concerned parties to facilitate the life-saving work of humanitarian organizations, noting that this is particularly important at a time when humanitarian needs remain great, and civilians face constant interruptions in energy supplies across the country. He said, “The announcement of the end of the grain initiative is disappointing, but it should not discourage our collective efforts to end the war, and the UAE will continue to call for that and support all real efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the war.”

He added, “De-escalation and dialogue are necessary to achieve a lasting and just peace, a peace that is in line with the United Nations Charter and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”