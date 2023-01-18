New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for de-escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need to give priority to the language of dialogue and to move away from extremist positions.

In a statement delivered before the UN Security Council, Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations yesterday, the UAE said that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory has reached a very sensitive and dangerous stage due to unilateral measures and illegal practices against the Palestinian people. The statement called on the Security Council to make every effort to remedy tensions and reduce escalation, in order to avoid the conflict reaching dangerous levels whose repercussions may affect the entire region.

“This includes working to ensure compliance with the relevant Council resolutions, which set the actual foundations for an acceptable, just and peaceful settlement of this dispute,” he said. The statement highlighted a number of negative trends, which he called for stopping, because they constitute flashpoints during this crucial stage. He said, “An end to the ongoing tensions in and around the holy sites and the escalation of inflammatory rhetoric regarding them.”

He reiterated the UAE’s rejection and condemnation of any violations or provocative measures to change the historical and legal status quo in the city of Jerusalem, as well as the repeated incursions into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the threat of re-invasion, considering that these provocations may lead to fueling violence and escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory, the latest of which is the interception of the Jordanian ambassador. while entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement also stressed the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in the city of Jerusalem, appreciating all multilateral efforts to preserve the status quo in the city of Jerusalem, including the efforts of the Jerusalem Committee emanating from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The statement referred to the need to stop the demolitions of Palestinian property and the forced displacement of residents in areas classified as “C”, saying that “today, more than 1,200 Palestinians in Masafer Yatta live in a state of anticipation and fear due to the danger of their displacement from their homes, while many families have already witnessed demolitions.” Its properties are located in separate areas in the occupied Palestinian territories. He added: “In East Jerusalem, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the demolition rates of Palestinian buildings or those whose owners were forced to close after issuing demolition orders reached 53%, until November of last year, compared to 27% during the previous five years.” ».

On preventing settlement activities that have reached unprecedented levels, the statement said: “Dozens of plans to build thousands of new settlement units have been approved in areas such as Jerusalem, Hebron, and the Jordan Valley, in addition to the continuous rise in settler-related violence. We stress here that building and expanding settlements Its roads constitute a violation of international law and the decisions of this Council, in addition to cutting off the continuity of the Palestinian territories, which undermines the two-state solution. The statement stressed the need to stop all these violations and for Israel to assume its responsibilities in accordance with international law, calling on both sides to give priority to the language of dialogue and calm, and to move away from extremist positions. The statement stressed the importance of restoring matters to their peaceful track and creating political horizons accompanied by practical measures to improve the situation on the ground, hoping for an urgent return to negotiations, with the aim of declaring an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1976 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel, in Peace, security and mutual recognition.