New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and dialogue and promoting a culture of peace to confront hate speech and violence, noting that finding solutions to African challenges requires more close cooperation between all relevant bodies.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” website: “The UAE stressed in its intervention before the joint annual consultative meeting with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, which discussed the situation in the Sahel region, On: The necessity of finding a common understanding between the Security Council and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to confront the challenges in the region.

She affirmed her firm belief that solutions to African challenges require more close cooperation between all relevant bodies, and strengthening cooperation with sub-regional organizations with the support of the international community, with the importance of the United Nations supporting regional initiatives to confront terrorist threats.

She pointed out the need to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and dialogue and promote a culture of peace to confront hate speech and violence.

The UAE repeatedly stresses on various occasions the need to focus on addressing the root causes of conflicts and extremism in the African Sahel region, consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and continuing to support regional initiatives and mechanisms that have been developed to address cross-border threats, including terrorism and organized crime.

In its statements before the Security Council, the State stressed that the Sahel region is full of opportunities that achieve security and development for its people, which requires continued coordination and strengthening of efforts to address various challenges, especially with the expansion of terrorism to the West African coast and the threat it poses to regional and international peace and security.

The UAE calls for continued cooperation and dialogue between the countries of the region and with regional and international actors, due to the importance of this in building bridges and reaching understandings on ways to achieve stability.

The state stresses that the joint force of the Sahel Group is an important regional tool that must continue to be supported.

The state emphasizes that the humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region requires finding ways to respond to the emergency needs of its population, as there are approximately 30 million people in need of aid, and it is constantly working to respond to these situations by providing various relief aid.

Promote sustainability

The country emphasizes the need to focus on more sustainable ways to address food insecurity in the region, which includes continuing to enhance understanding of the links between climate change and instability in the region, especially in terms of the impact of climate on agriculture.