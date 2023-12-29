New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called on the UN Security Council to take bold steps regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, noting that all promises regarding ending the war in the Strip “have become weak.” It also warned that settler attacks in the West Bank had reached the point of “no return.” ».

The UAE said, in a statement delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, before a session of the UN Security Council, called for by the country, that the Council countries must take “bold decisions” to confront the developments of events in Gaza Strip, noting that the alternative is what is happening in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and extends to Israel, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

Her Excellency the Ambassador said: “Gaza demonstrates the enormous ability of humans to inflict unspeakable terror on other humans. Advanced military systems have intensified beyond imagination the scale and pace of death and destruction,” noting that the war drives young people to extremism in schools, universities and the streets.

She added: “We have all been in frequent contact with humanitarian workers on the ground in Gaza, and their miserable stories are unbearable to hear let alone live through.”

She added: “Civilians move up and down this strip of land in a desperate and futile search for safety, and are often killed in the process.”

She pointed out that dropping 2,000-pound bombs on Gaza has not happened for half a century, and puts the lives of more than two million Palestinians at risk.

Her Excellency the Ambassador stated: “In the face of this massacre, we have all rediscovered the urgent need to achieve a two-state solution as a way forward to get out of this impasse,” adding, “But this renewed sense of historical and moral responsibility must express itself in decisive action, while identifying barriers.” “Clear protection to keep this on track.”

She said: “With more than 300 people killed in the West Bank, 80 of whom were children, and the escalation of Israeli raids on Palestinian towns and cities, it is clear that the ongoing transformations are much greater than those occurring in Gaza alone.”

She added: “When leaders proudly claim that their job was to prevent a two-state solution, when they publicly demand the expulsion of Palestinians from their land, and when they routinely threaten other countries with a fate similar to Gaza, we must recognize the need here for a radical reset.”

She said: “Yitzhak Rabin made clear that sanctifying human life does not require armored vehicles, tanks, planes, or concrete fortifications, but peace.”

She added: “Less than a year later, an extremist killed him after a mass gathering in central Tel Aviv, where thousands raised Israeli and Palestinian flags, eager to sanctify their lives and the lives of their neighbors.”