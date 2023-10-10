New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called on the Palestinians and Israelis to stop the escalation, avoid the escalation of violence, and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, stressing support for efforts to resolve conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means to enhance regional and international security and stability. The UAE said in a statement before a UN meeting, delivered by Maryam Al Ali, a diplomatic attaché at the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations: “Based on the UAE’s consistent approach, based on the principles of peaceful coexistence, and its belief in commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international laws, the UAE emphasizes the It continues to support the Committee’s efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, to enhance regional and international security and stability.” She expressed her regret for the loss of life as a result of the outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, calling on both parties to stop escalation, avoid escalation of violence, and provide full protection for civilians under international humanitarian law.

Politically, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced yesterday that his country is intensifying its contacts at all levels to stop the current round of military confrontations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Al-Sisi said, “Egypt is following with interest developments in the situation in the region and on the Palestinian arena,” stressing that “the current escalation is very dangerous and has repercussions that may affect the security and stability of the region.”

He added, “Egypt is intensifying its contacts at all levels to stop the current round of military confrontations, spare the blood of the Palestinian people, and protect civilians on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

He continued: “We are communicating with all international powers and all influential regional parties in order to reach an immediate cessation of violence and achieve a truce that spares the blood of civilians on both sides.”

He continued: “There should be no complacency or neglect in Egypt’s national security under any circumstances, and the Egyptian people must be aware of the complexities of the situation and aware of the magnitude of the threat.”

In turn, Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, called for an urgent ministerial meeting of member states to discuss developments in the situation in Gaza.

This comes the day after the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Hossam Zaki, announced in a statement that an extraordinary ministerial meeting was held today, Wednesday, at the request of the State of Palestine and headed by the Kingdom of Morocco, the current president of the Ministerial Council session.

On the security front, yesterday, Israeli warplanes launched intense raids on the northern and eastern Gaza Strip, while Palestinian factions fired missiles towards Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the number of Palestinian deaths as a result of Israeli bombardment by aircraft, artillery, and naval boats rose to 830, in addition to 4,250 injuries.

The Israeli army considered the idea, possibility, and option of a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip to be a strong possibility.

In this context, the World Health Organization called for an end to the violence and the opening of humanitarian corridors to reach people in need of vital supplies in the Gaza Strip.

Spokesman Tariq Jasarevic said in a press conference in Geneva that “medical supplies previously stored in the Gaza Strip were present in 7 major hospitals, and those hospitals activated emergency plans that were prepared with the support of the organization, to deal with the increase in the number of victims, and the health system became in a state of emergency.” “The sector is working beyond its capacity due to the number of infected people.”

He added, “The organization monitors and documents attacks targeting health facilities and restrictions on access to health care services, and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated in the Gaza Strip.”