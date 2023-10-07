Abu Dhabi, Gaza, Tel Aviv (Al-Ittihad, WAM, agencies)

The UAE expressed its deep concern about the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, stressed the need to stop the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians, and offered its sincere condolences to all the victims who fell as a result of the recent fighting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UAE calls for the exercise of maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions.

The Ministry indicated that the United Arab Emirates, in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, calls for the necessity of immediately reactivating the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, and urges the international community to advance all efforts made to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and prevent the region from being dragged to new levels. Of violence, tension and instability.

Palestinian factions carried out a large-scale surprise attack in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian fighters stormed Israeli settlements, coinciding with the firing of thousands of rockets towards southern Israel.

In the unprecedented attack, 290 Israelis were killed and about 1,500 others were injured, including 270 seriously wounded, according to preliminary Israeli statistics. The attack also resulted in the capture of dozens of Israelis, while about 237 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,700 others were injured in bombing that targeted sites in the Gaza Strip. The sirens did not stop in the Israeli cities and villages adjacent to the Gaza Strip, and the sirens also sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where Israeli air defenses intercepted many missiles.

The Israeli Emergency and Ambulance Service recorded the death of 290 people, and said it had transferred hundreds of wounded to hospitals.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement, “The total number of victims and wounded reached 237 dead and 1,700 injured with various injuries in the Gaza Strip.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message: “We are in a war. It is not just an operation or a cycle of violence, but rather a war.”

A barrage of rockets began being launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory at 6:30 a.m. local time, while Israel began responding at approximately 11:00 a.m.

A leader in the Palestinian factions said, “The operation is a response to the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinians and its repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.” The Israeli army confirmed that “its forces are fighting battles on the ground against Palestinian fighters in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip after they infiltrated by parachutes by sea and land.”

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said during a press briefing: “It was a dual operation carried out by gliders across the sea and land.”

He pointed out that thousands of reserve soldiers will be deployed on the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as northern Israel, on the borders with Lebanon and Syria, and in the West Bank.

The Israeli army confirmed that Palestinian factions detained soldiers and civilians during the attacks.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagery said: “There are soldiers and civilians detained,” adding: “I cannot provide numbers about them at the present time.” The Palestinian factions broadcast a video clip showing the capture of three men wearing civilian clothes, which they said were Israelis.

Yesterday evening, warplanes launched raids on the Gaza Strip, destroying at least two towers. Eyewitnesses in the Gaza Strip reported that hundreds of residents were fleeing their homes on the border with Israel, and men, women and children were seen carrying food supplies and blankets and leaving their homes.

In the West Bank, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 5 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the cities of Jericho, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, and in the town of “Al-Laban Al-Gharbi” in Ramallah.