New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for addressing the current conflicts and instability resulting from them in Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, and called for continuing work to face common challenges.

Yesterday, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, before the Security Council, during a briefing by the Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the UAE stressed the need to continue working together to face the common challenges of the members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The statement said: “The cooperation between the United Nations and the OSCE is a good example of the two organizations benefiting from their great influence to prevent crises and promote diplomatic solutions, stressing the importance of constructive participation among OSCE members who are the core of the organization’s work.

In previous statements, the UAE stressed the need to encourage initiatives and forums aimed at promoting constructive participation between societies, which has a great impact on building and strengthening mutual understanding, tolerance, and dialogue, which are essential pillars for achieving sustainable peace.

She indicated the importance of giving priority to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and ultimately stopping hostilities, pointing out that our main goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace.