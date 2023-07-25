New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the need to move from managing the crisis in Syria to resolving it, calling on the international community to take practical steps to ensure the delivery of aid to the Syrian people through all available methods.

In a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations before the UN Security Council yesterday, the UAE said that the rapid and unexpected end of the aid delivery mechanism to Syria was shocking to the international community and the Syrian people, expressing its hope that this would be done in coordination with the United Nations, so that humanitarian workers on the ground have the appropriate and sufficient time to gradually plan humanitarian operations.

He said, “It is important for the international community to take practical steps during this transitional phase to ensure the delivery of aid to the Syrian people through all available methods.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab reiterated the UAE’s welcome to the permission granted by the Syrian government to the United Nations to enter humanitarian aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, for a period of 6 months, “especially since discussions between the two sides have begun and are ongoing, and we encourage that this be done in a constructive manner, to reach common ground, and to reach an understanding on some related issues, as the interest of the Syrian people must remain at the core of the priorities of humanitarian action.”

He said, “It is encouraging, in the meantime, that aid has flowed easily through the Bab al-Salama and Bab al-Rai crossings.”

He stressed the importance of the Security Council continuing to discuss the humanitarian track despite not extending the mechanism for introducing aid, through joint meetings of the political and humanitarian files, saying: “We see that this issue is important, especially within the framework of the Council’s work and its responsibility to maintain international peace and security, as there are more than 15 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, half of whom are women and girls.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab stressed the need to find a sustainable and urgent solution to the issue of “Al-Hol camp” in light of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian and security conditions there.

He also welcomed Iraq’s recent recovery of a new group of its citizens in the camp, which included about 200 people.

He reaffirmed the need to support demining activities in Syria, as part of early recovery projects, to protect civilians from their dangers, and to create appropriate conditions to ensure the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Turning to the political situation, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab said: “We hope that the Arab moves that we witnessed during the last period, especially in terms of the neighboring countries’ communication with Syria, will contribute to strengthening coordination and cooperation to address a number of issues of common interest to the countries of the region, including the return of refugees, combating terrorism, and drugs.”

He added, “We look forward to continuing Arab diplomatic efforts, within the framework of the outcomes of the Jeddah summit, and in close coordination with the United Nations envoy to Syria, to pave the way towards a settlement of the Syrian crisis, after the absence of any tangible moves in this aspect for many years.”

And he added, “We believe that empowering women in Syria and enhancing their participation in all stages of peacemaking, especially in mediation and dialogue efforts, is an important issue for the success of these efforts and ensuring their sustainability.”

He stressed the need to preserve the independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, stressing the need to reduce the escalation in all Syrian regions, in a way that contributes to the establishment of security and stability in it, and enhances the security of the region.

As for the security situation, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab said: “The security situation remains a source of concern as ISIS continues to launch attacks in Syria, with the accompanying death and injury of civilians, in addition to its obstruction to the efforts of humanitarian workers and their posing a threat to their lives.”

At the end of the statement, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab stressed the need to move from managing the Syrian crisis to resolving it, considering that a fragmented approach has proven to be useless and will not achieve the required progress.