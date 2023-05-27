The UAE has expressed its concern about the recent tensions on the border between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, stressing the need to reduce escalation, return to dialogue and respect the rules and principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the depth of relations and close friendship that binds it to both Kosovo and Serbia, noting the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Belgrade and Pristina on a regional tour that His Highness made last March.

The ministry expressed hope for a return to the commitment of the two countries to the dialogue sponsored by the European Union, and the application of the agreement reached in Brussels last February, on the path of normal relations, and the implementation of the road map agreed upon in the Macedonian city of “Ohrid”, in order to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of Serbia. and Kosovo, and for the entire region.