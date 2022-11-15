New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed that its vision for establishing a region free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East in the future is based on the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes, noting the need for all countries to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in the context of seeking to reach a peace agreement. A binding treaty for all countries in the region addresses all concerns.

The UAE said, in a statement made by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, about the conference to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East: “The previous sessions of the conference demonstrated the determination of the majority of countries in the region to lay the foundations for regional security.” In the Middle East, through the active participation from which the political declaration, the rules of procedures and the working committee that holds its meetings between the sessions of the conference emerged.

He praised the fruitful participation of member states during the meetings of the Working Committee, which proved to be an important space for exchanging views and discussing the steps required to achieve progress. consideration when creating this area.

The statement added, “The Middle East region has witnessed many challenges in its history, and most of them still exist. Therefore, this treaty will introduce security measures to address the existential threat to humanity, namely weapons of mass destruction, and within the framework of seeking to reach a binding treaty for all countries in the region that addresses all concerns.”

Abu Shihab highlighted, according to the state’s statement, the importance of working sincerely, listening to each other’s opinions, and putting our common interests at the forefront of priorities, pointing to “the need to continue working to ensure the participation of the rest of the Middle East and observer countries that possess nuclear weapons as called for.” UN General Assembly Resolution A/73/546. This goal is a priority for my country and the conference, and we must avoid any factors that would delay or complicate the entry into force of the next treaty. He stressed that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains the cornerstone of the disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and although the Tenth Review Conference did not adopt a final document, the principles, framework and decisions of the Treaty remain valid. He also stressed that progress in this path should not be carried out in isolation from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as the principles and measures of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons should be the basic criterion in our work towards the creation of the Convention. The statement stressed the need for all countries in the region to join these treaties and agreements as essential steps to implement transparency and build confidence.

He called for the need to put in place strong and internationally recognized verification measures to ensure compliance and ensure the effectiveness of the future region. In this regard, the statement pointed out that the verification system of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Additional Protocol represent an important model for a strong and effective verification system that meets the security concerns and aspirations of the Middle East region free of Weapons of mass destruction, and on this basis, all concerns regarding the IAEA safeguards regime in the region must be addressed in a transparent and sustainable manner.