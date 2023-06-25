New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the need for a deeper understanding of the issue of terrorism, and finding solutions to address it, noting that civil aviation is still a target for terrorists, and stressing the need to strengthen cooperation with India in combating terrorism at the level of the United Nations.

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations said, in a series of tweets it posted on its official Twitter account: “Civil aviation remains a target for terrorists, which requires a deeper understanding of the issue and work to find solutions to address it.”

She added: “On the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Counter-Terrorism, Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General of the Civil Aviation Security Affairs Sector, Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), explained the risk-based approach to aviation security, and the tools that The committee uses it to address and treat these risks.

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations indicated that a fruitful meeting brought together the country’s delegation to the Third United Nations Conference on Combating Terrorism, headed by Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Indian delegation headed by Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary at the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We look forward to continuing to cooperate together in combating terrorism at the United Nations and other levels,” she said in a tweet.

In a related context, the state mission referred to a meeting between Amira Al-Hafiti, Deputy Permanent Representative, with Bentou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and George Nzungula Ntalaja, Congolese Ambassador to the United Nations. Before the meeting of the Security Council tomorrow, Monday, on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

And she said in a tweet on Twitter: “The UAE affirms its commitment to work with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and all member states, to support peace and stability in the country.”