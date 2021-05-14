Abdul Rahim Hussein, Agencies (Abu Dhabi, Ramallah)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE’s grave concern about the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, and offered its sincere condolences to all the victims who were killed as a result of the recent hostilities.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, His Highness said: The UAE includes its voice to others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to abide by the ceasefire and start a political dialogue.

His Highness affirmed that the painful events that we witnessed last week are an important reminder of the need to start peaceful dialogue and reconciliation, and we count in this regard on the promises of Ibrahim’s agreements for our present and future generations to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity and prosperity.

His Highness added: The true leadership at this time of crisis requires the cessation of all provocative and retaliatory actions and practices that would increase tension and tension between the two sides, and work to calm the situation and reduce tensions. His Highness concluded the statement by affirming that the UAE is fully prepared to support all efforts aimed at achieving this goal. Yesterday, mediation efforts and international calls for a ceasefire between the Israelis and Palestinians continued, with the escalation between the two sides continuing for the fifth day in a row. Egypt is leading international efforts to reach a ceasefire, amid fears of a widening conflict.

Two Egyptian security officials said: Egypt is pressuring the two sides for a ceasefire, pending further negotiations, while Cairo is pressing in an attempt to reach an agreement on the truce.

A Palestinian official said: The talks took a real serious turn yesterday, as the mediators from Egypt and the United Nations are intensifying their contacts with all parties in an attempt to restore the calm, but no agreement has been reached yet.

The sources revealed that the mission of the Egyptian mediation delegation in Tel Aviv had been extended, amid preferences for “reaching a ceasefire agreement today.”

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday stressed the urgent necessity for the return of peace in the Middle East, stressing during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “Israel’s right to self-defense”, and at the same time expressing his “concern for the civilian population in Gaza.” ». As part of his contacts aimed at stopping the escalation of violence in the Middle East, the French President held a conversation with Netanyahu, offering him his condolences for the victims of the rocket attacks claimed by Hamas, which he strongly condemned again, as stated by the French presidency in a statement.

Macron, who consulted with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday, informed Netanyahu of his “concern for the civilian population in Gaza,” stressing the “urgent necessity for the return of peace” in the Middle East.

For his part, the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about the continuing escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and the high number of victims and civilian suffering.

“The hostilities in the Gaza Strip have had an impact on impeding access to water, sanitation, health care and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the spokesman for the United Nations Department of Humanitarian Affairs, Jens Lerke, adding that more than 200 housing units were destroyed or severely damaged. Hundreds of people have sought refuge in schools run by UNRWA.