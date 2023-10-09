Capitals (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for a ceasefire and an end to the violence between Palestinians and Israelis, while international calls continued for calm, de-escalation, and the protection of civilians.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said after a closed meeting held by the UN Security Council on developments in the situation in the Middle East, that the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel is dangerous, indicating that Council members are concerned. Adult.

She stressed the importance of Security Council members using international channels, as well as bilateral ones, to call for calm and de-escalate by focusing on protecting civilians on both sides.

In response to journalists’ questions, Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh said, “Some members of the Council spoke about the importance of addressing the absence of a political horizon in the future.” She added: “Everyone understands that the situation raises great concern, that protecting civilians is a priority, and that the hostages must be released without conditions. It is clear that many Council members believe that opening the political horizon in the future that leads to the implementation of the two-state solution is the only way to resolve this conflict.” ».

She indicated that Council members are concerned about the possibility of expanding tensions regionally, stressing the need to do everything possible to prevent this from happening.

She added, in response to journalists’ questions, that “the Council discussed the application of international humanitarian law in the current situation, the protection of civilians under the Geneva Conventions, and the need for the response to be proportionate.”

She said that the UAE has made contacts with all parties to try to call for calm and reduce tensions, but added that there are other regional parties that have important roles to play in this regard, stressing the need to work for a ceasefire and end the violence.

In a related context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed yesterday that the path to a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue must be based on the two-state solution, in a way that achieves security and stability for the peoples of the region.

The Presidency of the Republic stated in a statement that this came during President Sisi’s meeting with the Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, Kim Pyo, during which they discussed the most prominent developments in regional and international issues, most notably the developments of the current crisis on the Palestinian-Israeli level.

The statement said that there was agreement between the Egyptian and Korean sides on the importance of working to prevent escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis because of its dangerous repercussions on the humanitarian conditions and the security and stability of the entire region.

In a related context, the Egyptian President confirmed, during a phone call he received from his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, that Egypt would continue its intensive contacts with various parties in order to achieve calm and stop mutual escalation, as it was agreed on the necessity of concerting all efforts at the regional and international levels to urge the parties to give priority to the path of Restraint and avoid the spiral of violence to spare civilians from the consequences of this escalation.

In addition, the League of Arab States announced yesterday that it will hold an extraordinary session of the League Council at the ministerial level tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss developments in the situation in Gaza.

Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, said in a press statement, “It was decided to hold an extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday, at the request of Palestine.”

Security-wise, hundreds of Palestinian families were displaced from their homes, as a result of the violent bombing carried out by Israeli aircraft on the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian medical official announced that the number of Palestinian casualties had risen to 687 dead and 3,600 wounded, while a large number of victims were still under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation also reported that attacks by Palestinian factions killed at least 900 Israelis.