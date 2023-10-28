New York (Union)

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the efforts made to mitigate the potential risks related to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, the region, and the world, and to take all measures taken to mitigate these unintended risks associated with transfers, calling for support for all efforts to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the UAE said, in a statement before the Security Council delivered by Ahmed Al Mahmoud, the sanctions coordinator and acting political coordinator at the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations: “600 days after the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the possibility of reaching a just and lasting peace seems remoter than ever before.” . Ahmed Al-Mahmoud added: “We continue to encourage the careful implementation of the various measures that have been taken to mitigate any unintended risks that may be associated with arms transfers,” highlighting the need for effective oversight by national authorities, especially in cases of armed conflict, and taking appropriate measures to confront them. These risks.

Al-Mahmoud particularly praised the work of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs and its program of work to prevent, combat and eliminate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects. At the conclusion of the statement, Al Mahmoud affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all serious efforts to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter. In this context, national security advisers from about 65 countries met in Malta yesterday, to attend a meeting organized by Ukraine to discuss its peace formula to end the crisis.

The 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian forces, the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners.

An official list of participants’ names has not been issued, but officials said they include representatives of countries from Europe, South America, Arab, African and Asian countries.