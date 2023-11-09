The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with the professional services company Ernst & Young, the French non-governmental organization concerned with climate awareness and education, and more than 1,100 students from Aldar Education, succeeded in setting two records in the Guinness Book of World Records. To host the largest climate change awareness class and to have the largest number of nationalities – 57 nationalities – attend a climate awareness class.

In cooperation with Aldar Education, the leading educational group in the UAE, and with the support of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), and the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, the record attempt comes in line with the focus on the role and participation of youth in climate talks at the COP28 Conference of the Parties. End of this month in the Emirates.

The large group of Aldar Education students interested in climate issues gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) to break the record and discover more about climate change and the role they can play in mitigating and reducing its effects and repercussions.

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, launched the attempt and said: “COP28 will be the most comprehensive of its sessions to date. Today we have achieved a new record, as well as ensuring that many of our young people have a better understanding and awareness of the scale of the pressing challenges we face.” “All together to combat climate change.”

Her Excellency added: “Our efforts are focused on enhancing the UAE’s ambition to be one of the countries most striving to address climate change and limit its effects. To achieve this goal, we need to ensure that our youth are aware not only of the challenges and issues that we all face, but also of how they can participate and contribute.” Further on our journey to achieve climate neutrality.”

Her Excellency continued: “These students are not only affected and concerned by climate change, but they have the ability to shape the way our society develops in the future to mitigate and adapt to its effects and repercussions.”

For her part, Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: “We are proud of the active and effective participation of our students in setting a new world record in the field of climate change awareness. We believe that education plays a pivotal role in raising and nurturing citizens interested in protecting the environment and enabling them to create Positive change. Today’s youth are not only the leaders of the future, but they are the change makers of today. There is no doubt that their proactive participation in confronting climate change confirms the important role they play in accelerating global sustainability efforts. This achievement will inspire us to push the boundaries of sustainability and reach greater heights. New, and reinforces our mission to empower the next generation with the knowledge, passion and responsibility to make a lasting impact on our planet.”

In turn, Anthony O’Sullivan, Partner at Ernst & Young UAE, said: “Ernst & Young is very proud of its contribution to building climate change awareness that focuses on the real and pressing challenges of climate change and its impacts. There is no doubt that by empowering this diverse group of young people with knowledge, They will play an important role in protecting and preserving the environment for a sustainable global future.”

He added: “Enhancing the role of youth and seeking to include them in the COP28 Conference of the Parties in the UAE would pave the way for today’s youth to be heard, have their voice heard, and take the necessary measures to influence climate change policies as future world leaders.”

“Climate change is a complex problem that affects us all, but the general population still lacks awareness about it and understands it poorly,” said Cedric Ringenbach, founder of Climate Frisk. “We don’t have a lot of time, but by understanding the challenge we can take our response to the next level.” “We aspire to create a growing network of people who can pass on this quality climate awareness and education to reach a social tipping point that will help us transition to a low-carbon world.”

Climate Frisk urges participants to take constructive action to help combat climate change.

At the conclusion of the event, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy provided all participants in the record-breaking attempt with an “Energy Toolkit” that includes tips, guidance and behavioral motivational interventions to enable students to take more sustainable actions.