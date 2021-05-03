In recent months, the UAE reaped the results of its successful policies in the face of the (Covid 19) crisis, which was described as “balanced” in terms of taking into account the two sides of the equation associated with the crisis, namely health and economy.

For this purpose, the UAE presented one of the most successful models for coexistence with the new conditions or what has become known as the “new reality”, which included court steps and procedures that ensured the continuity of the educational and health system, the restoration of the economic and commercial sector, in addition to the partial return of the tourism and entertainment sectors. These steps were identified. Actions and features of life after the crisis.

In addition, during the past months, the UAE has hosted many events and events through which it has succeeded in restoring momentum to global events, which Corona has had an impact on since its appearance at the end of the year 2019, by organizing many sports exhibitions and tournaments such as IDEX and NAVDEX. Defense Industries, Gulfood Exhibition for Food and Beverage Industries, Emirates Tour for Bicycles and other events that were marked by wide participation from various countries of the world.

The UAE scored a historic achievement with the arrival of the Emirati “Hope Probe” to Mars and the issuance of a license to operate the second unit of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant.

This year, the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee and is preparing for the post-fifty stage with ambitious plans and projects that enhance its position on the map of developed countries and dig its name prominently in all fields of progress and science.

And the recently released Global Entrepreneurship Index Report 2020 announced that the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and second in the world in the response index to managing the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Vaccines

The UAE is steadily moving towards the community immunity stage, after the total doses of vaccines provided until May 2 amounted to 10,563,125 doses.

The UAE leads the world in the rates of receiving the new Corona virus vaccine “Covid 19”, and the effective global efforts and partnerships that it concluded have borne fruit in achieving the abundance and diversity of vaccines and has so far adopted 4 types of vaccines to vaccinate individuals against the Covid-19 virus, which is the “Sinopharma vaccine”, Pfizer-Bionic, Sputnik V, and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Checks

The UAE is following its methodology for the examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as it is at the forefront of the countries in the world that conducted tests for the Corona virus relative to the total population, and the total number of tests until May 2 this year exceeded 44,463,421 examinations, with an average of 4 , 49 examinations per person.

Economic support

The UAE adopted a comprehensive economic support plan that included a package of exceptional measures to contain the effects of the global pandemic on its economy to maintain its accelerated pace of growth, including allocating a direct flexible budget of 256 billion dirhams, to reduce its impact on society in its various sectors, and to protect consumers and companies from the repercussions of the Covid pandemic. 19.

The UAE has succeeded in balancing the balance between preserving the safety of society and continuing economic activities in the main sectors in a safe manner, and the state adopts a package of precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee everyone spending a wonderful and distinguished time in the country within a safe environment, as it has the best services that can be enjoyed. “Any visitor or tourist, and it has succeeded in providing a” safe tourism “experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and position among the best tourist destinations around the world.”





