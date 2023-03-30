The UAE continues to confront food loss and waste through an integrated system of initiatives and programs that urge the adoption of positive behaviors and rationalization of food consumption by all individuals and institutions in society.

The UAE aims to reduce food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, in accordance with the determinants of the national food security strategy and in line with Goal 12.3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The UAE annually launches several initiatives aimed at encouraging behaviors to reduce food waste, manage its surplus and deliver it to the largest number of those in need inside and outside the country, in addition to raising community awareness to reach zero food waste.

This March witnessed the launch of the guide “How to Reduce Food Waste Using Three Low-Cost Initiatives – A Practical Guide for Open Tables in Restaurants”, which constituted an important step in a series of efforts made by the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste “Nima” to involve business sectors and individuals up to To achieve its 2030 goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50%.

The guide focuses on three initiatives that the hospitality sector can implement to educate the public about efforts to reduce food loss and waste and promote positive behavioral changes. These include the development of food loss and waste messages designed with the help of behavioral scientists to motivate everyone to reduce food left on their plates and the visual display of the amount of food on the table. In addition to starting to use transparent waste baskets that show the amount of waste, as a visual reminder of the daily impact of food waste.”

This year, the Emirates Food Bank initiative emerged, which includes providing three million meals from donations, during the current month of Ramadan, in cooperation with partners. Emirati red; Coordination will also take place with those concerned in hotels and iftar tents to count surplus food, and to determine the locations and times for transporting foodstuffs and meals to the bank and charities, in cooperation with delivery companies.

The Emirates Food Bank achieved outstanding results during the past year 2022, as the amount of food received reached more than 11 million meals, which were distributed in the UAE and abroad to more than 11 million people, and the bank succeeded in exploiting the amount of surplus food of approximately 10 million meals, And concluded 31 new partnership agreements.

For its part, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to implement the “Project to Preserve Grace”, which began in 2004, to treat the phenomenon of wasteful consumption of foodstuffs. And preserving surplus food and ways to repack it, and then distribute it to beneficiaries from needy families and company workers in cars specially equipped for that.

Through the Conservation of Grace project, the authority applies various procedures to achieve maximum benefit from the quantities of wasted food, based on recycling food leftovers to go to needy families, and to benefit from unusable food in the manufacture of fertilizers for plants and animal food.

In turn, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in conjunction with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, launched an awareness campaign to reduce food waste, during which it provided a set of advice and instructions to the consumer public on the importance of preserving food and encouraging the effective use of food, and enhancing awareness of the importance of smart shopping based on purchasing the necessary needs from Food in quantities that suit the number of family members, and check the expiration date before buying food.

The authority had issued a guide on reducing food waste – the food service sector, which was prepared in accordance with best practices in the preparation of legislation adopted by the authority, which are included in the guide for preparing legislation and policies for the authority.

It is noteworthy that the estimates of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations “FAO” indicate that 14% of food in the world is wasted between farms and the wholesale market, at a value of $ 400 billion, while about 17% is wasted between the retailer and the consumer, at a value of $ 700 billion, to reach the value of losses. food to $1.1 trillion annually.