The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, a specialized research institute in Abu Dhabi, has started the first trial of its kind in the UAE and the region to study the efficacy and safety of immune cell therapy known as T-cells using CAR T-cell receptors in the treatment of blood cancers such as myeloma, lymphoma and certain types of cancer. leukemia;

Immune cell therapy using CAR T-cell receptors is one of the new globally recognized technologies for immunotherapies, which employ the body’s defense system by reprogramming immune cells, which are an essential component of the body’s anti-tumor response mechanism, preparing them to perform various tasks. Searching for and eliminating cancer.. These programmed cells become a living drug that travels through the body and uses the immune system constantly to attack disease.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program in Abu Dhabi and co-principal investigator in the immune cell experiment, expressed her pride in this first achievement of its kind in the UAE and the region. This new and innovative type of treatment and research locally to better understand its effects on cancer cells.. As a local institute of scientific research, we are committed to contributing to support Abu Dhabi’s vision by building and strengthening the knowledge economy, and we continue to invest in the latest local research to ensure that the residents of the country and the rest of the world receive the best care possible health.

The immune cell therapy using the targeted CAR T-cell receptor was developed in partnership with the biomedical research company Miltney Biotech and will involve the use of “apheresis”, which is a simple process of donating blood to separate its components for analysis and treatment..Then cells will be genetically modified T-type immune cells, a type of white blood cell that is an essential part of the immune system, to attack only the specific cancer cells of each patient.

In turn, the immunologist and general manager of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and the principal investigator in the clinical trial of immune cell therapy using the targeted receptor “CAR T-cell” Dr. Yendre Ventura said, “The treatment of cancer remains one of the most complex and challenging medical pathways in the world, which confirms the growing need For locally-developed research and therapeutic innovations..Understanding the impact of T-cells and receptors targeting cancer cells on patients will be a long and arduous process, but at the same time, it will pave the way for a new and distinguished chapter in the history of the United Arab Emirates, where these experiences will consolidate its distinguished position globally in the field of medical innovation, research and development Our world-leading physicians and researchers, in collaboration with our partners at Miltini Biotech, are paving the way for advanced therapies for a healthier society while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare, innovation and research.”

Viral vectors are used in the genetic modification of immune cells and are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver materials and information to cells. Viral vectors have recently been used for the global production of some COVID-19 vaccines that contain a modified version of a different virus “i.e. the vector” to deliver Important instructions for our cells In the clinical trial of T-cell therapy using CAR T-cell target receptors, these viral vectors are produced internationally in partnership with Miltney Biotic.

Dr. Robert Handgrittinger, Head of Adoptive Cell Transfer and Head of Pediatric Services at the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program, said: “It is our job to make sure that the immune cells that we modify effectively target the cancer cells in each patient, so that we can help direct them on their own. The right path to sluggishness..and this is where the role of viral vectors and the partnership with Miltini Biotech highlights..By combining best manufacturing practices with advanced research and expertise at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, we are fully confident in our ability to achieve successful clinical trials, and eventually Ultimately, building a robust CAR T-cell immune cell therapy program in Abu Dhabi.

The establishment of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, the first of its kind in the UAE, came in 2019, with the aim of meeting the growing local and regional demand for the most advanced and innovative medical services and treatments in the country. It focuses its efforts on providing the latest research on stem cells in the region according to the highest quality standards and the best levels. Patient satisfaction at every step of the care journey.



