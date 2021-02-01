The UAE government launched the “Professional Program for Designing the Future 2071”, to attract elite young talents from graduates of universities, colleges and academic institutions of excellence in the UAE and the world, and to involve them in developing ideas and proposals for designing the future of governments and developing societies.

The Professional Program for Designing the Future (2071 Moonshot), which is supervised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, aims to attract the best young minds and talents, and to engage them in creating solutions to the urgent challenges facing the world’s governments, by developing and enhancing their skills and practical capabilities, and enabling them to develop proposals And creative ideas, and their participation in designing innovative solutions to future challenges, to be applied in the work of governments, under the supervision of a group of ministers, officials, experts and specialists from different parts of the world.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that the UAE government is seeking through this initiative to strengthen the country’s position as a global center for attracting minds, and a stimulating environment for the development and application of innovative ideas, and to engage youth in a practical way in designing the future, embodying the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embrace talent, empower young talent in the UAE and the world, and convert their ideas into projects and initiatives that support the formation of the next generation of governments.

Al-Gergawi said that the changes that the world is going through in light of the challenges of the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and its efforts to achieve recovery, confirm the importance of understanding the major global trends for the next stage, which includes facing the challenge of the decline of globalization, strengthening the capabilities of governments to keep pace with the aspirations of societies, and developing policies. And programs to manage and protect data and digital privacy for countries, devise a new model for government management, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector as a strategic option to face challenges.

He pointed out that the Professional Program for Designing the Future 2071 will contribute to enabling the elite of young creative people in the UAE and the world to benefit from the expertise and experiences of international experts in developing their ideas and perceptions, designing new models that enrich government work in the world, and supporting efforts to design the next 50 years, and make qualitative shifts in Various vital sectors.

The professional program, which is implemented over a period of three months, provides an interactive digital platform that enables affiliates to cooperate and work together to exchange ideas and present practical proposals, to ensure their development, and to design experimental models and innovative solutions to long-term challenges that can be applied in the government of the UAE and the governments of the world. .

The program focuses on attracting graduates who have the ability to design ambitious and innovative ideas, explore scientific solutions to pressing challenges, and are distinguished in the fields of research and development, the ability to benefit from their scientific expertise and apply it in a practical way, and competence in managing projects and work teams, and it allows graduates from various disciplines to work within One team, and participate in laying the foundations of global governance for the next 50 years.





