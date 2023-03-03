The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security has allowed businessmen and investors around the world to obtain a UAE visit visa, to explore business establishment opportunities, for a period of up to 120 days, and can be applied for through simple steps through the authority’s smart services system and smart application.

The authority also provided a job exploration visa, through its smart services system, and its owner can stay for a period of 60, 90 or 120 days, and the visa is without the requirement of a guarantor (host) inside the country.

The visa fees amount to 450 dirhams for a period of 60 days, 650 for a period of 90 days, and 650 dirhams for a period of 120 days, in addition to a bank guarantee of 1025 dirhams, and a health insurance fee of 60 dirhams, and it is received via e-mail.

The UAE’s digital government stated that “investors from all over the world can take advantage of digital services to apply for a visit visa to explore business establishment opportunities in the UAE.”

She indicated that this visa allows foreign businessmen to enter the country, without the need for a guarantor or a host, with the aim of exploring opportunities for establishing business in the country, and aims to encourage them to identify investment opportunities in the UAE. The visa is issued for a single trip, for a period of 60, 90 or 120 days.

She stated that to obtain a visa to explore opportunities for establishing business, the foreigner must have the financial solvency that qualifies him according to the nature of the activity in which he wishes to work, or that he possesses talents, abilities, or higher qualifications in that field, and that he practices that work as a professional. in his domicile, and to fulfill the prescribed financial guarantee. It also requires providing the required documents, which are a colored personal photo, a copy of the passport of the beneficiary of the service, and proof of eligibility for permanent residence.

As for the visa to explore job opportunities, she indicated that a foreigner is granted a visit visa for the purpose of exploring available opportunities for work for one trip, and he can stay for a period of 60, 90 or 120 days, and the visa is without the requirement of a guarantor (host) inside the country.

And she indicated that the issuance of a visit visa in order to explore available opportunities for work is as follows: that the applicant fulfills one of the following two conditions: The best 500 universities in the world, according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Education, and the graduation period must not exceed two years from the date of submission of the application, and the minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, and the prescribed financial guarantee must be met.