Our federal government faces, at this stage in the path of the federal state, as it moves towards completing the full and complete fifty years of its long life, a dangerous task, which is the task of preparing and responding to the threats of transnational global terrorism that penetrate the ranks of peoples.

Some may point out that this mission is global in nature, and the UAE is not responsible for it alone, and its responsibility comes within its membership in the international community.

This view is correct, but we must also know that each country has its own separate responsibilities related to its own situations and internal affairs, and to prepare its society to take responsibility with it.

Accordingly, the real challenge requires us to pay attention to the broad priorities of our federal institutions to redefine and focus our government on responsibilities that are truly governmental and of a truly national character.

Perhaps one can present a lot of ideas on how to confront the threat of terrorism, and he can also provide ideas about the constitutional and legal frameworks that they can move within and on the basis of them, and about the policies that can follow and reflect those frameworks, and strengthen the freedoms and well-being of the Emirati citizen.

In particular, the importance of moving steadily towards creating a “participatory society that hates terrorism” and for those who practice or support it. The participating society and the hatred of terrorism strengthens individuals by giving them a partner role in protecting themselves and their children to eliminate important aspects of the components of terrorism, its motives, sources, and other human, financial and material support.

And because we use the short phrase “war on terror” to describe the possibility of the UAE responding to any terrorist attempt to attack it, it is easy for us to believe that this war can be won by simply eliminating or weakening the enemy and depleting it until it breaks down and collapses.

But taking into account that terrorism today is carried out by suicide bombers, by definition it cannot be deterred, and it seems that they must be eliminated before they carry out the implementation and before they can kill innocents, there is no choice for people and countries other than that, and accordingly society must be prepared for that. And for all the possibilities and repercussions it may entail.

Therefore, the agencies specialized in combating terrorism can use all necessary and appropriate forces against anyone who tries to use terrorism against the state and society, whether they are states, organizations, or persons with information that they are planning, authorizing, committing, or supporting any terrorist attack on the country.

Related to this, the focus should be great on gathering accurate information about the states that support terrorism, the organizations that adopt and practice it, the sources of their support and financing, and the people who are suspected of being lone wolves, and who pose a threat through their devastating terrorist operations.

In this context, careful work must be carried out in the pursuit and appropriation of all those suspected of belonging to the dangerous organizations in the region, which have become stray remnants searching for themselves safe shelters while in hiding, especially organizations such as Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Brotherhood. »Some of them have been eliminated, and the rest of them are being dealt with.

The importance of creating a participatory society that hates terrorism stems from the recognition that the bulk of the war on terror will not involve large-scale military operations, but will include diplomatic efforts, collecting accurate intelligence information, and information exchange with many parts of the international community, in addition to the enforcement and law enforcement agencies of the country. Different nations of the world.

This, in turn, requires working with other governments in order to understand the nature of terrorist activists in dangerous organizations such as “Al Qaeda”, “ISIS” and “the Brotherhood”, many of whom are able to reach the countries of the West, especially Europe, under names, types and forms that are difficult for their agencies to detect or Understand their deceptive nature.

What is happy about the matter is that the UAE has demonstrated in recent years its extraordinary ability to support the efforts of the international community in this field, and it has its own agencies specialized in specific operations directed at combating organizations and individuals involved in terrorism, in addition to its internal capabilities to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

May God protect the UAE from terrorism and terrorists.

* An Emirati writer