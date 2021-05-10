The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the suspension of entry of travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, starting from 23:59 on Wednesday. Corresponding to May 12, 2021, excluding transit flights coming to the country and bound for these countries.

This also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka during a 14-day period before coming to the UAE with the continuation of the flights, as it will allow the transportation of passengers from the UAE to these countries on flights, and it will also allow the transfer of excluded groups from the four mentioned countries to The UAE with the implementation of the aforementioned precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions accredited between the Emirates with these countries, official delegations, business planes and golden residency holders, provided that they are obligated to preventive measures that include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR examination at the airport and in The fourth and eighth days of entering the country and reducing the PCR examination period from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by accredited laboratories bearing the QR Code are accepted.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that it is required for travelers coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka through other countries that the period of stay in those countries is not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE and these countries.

The authority called on all travelers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with it to amend and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.





