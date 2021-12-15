The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension of entry for travelers from the Republic of the Congo on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers arriving from them, as of Friday, December 17, at 08:00 am.

This includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in the Republic of the Congo during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE, with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to these countries.

It will also allow the transfer of excluded groups from the Republic of the Congo to the UAE with the application of precautionary measures, which include UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives and domestic workers who are sponsored by them, as well as diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo, official delegations and golden residency holders.

The excluded groups will be obligated to take preventive measures, which include a pre-laboratory examination PCR within 48 hours and a rapid examination “Rapid-PCR” on the airport campus within 6 hours from the time of departure, whenever possible, in addition to a PCR laboratory examination at the airport upon arrival.

It also requires citizens of the country and their first-degree relatives, domestic workers and those sponsored by them, diplomatic missions and holders of golden residency to abide by a 10-day quarantine and conduct an examination on the ninth day of entering the country.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from the Republic of the Congo through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country.

It also prevents UAE nationals from traveling to the Republic of the Congo, with the exception of official state delegations, emergency treatment cases, and study missions.

In addition, the two authorities announced new requirements for coming to the country from the following countries.. “Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia” via direct flights, where a pre-laboratory test (PCR) will be requested within 48 hours and a rapid “apid-PCR” examination will be conducted on the airport campus within 6 hours from Departure time.

It will also be required of those coming from these countries via transit flights to conduct a pre-laboratory examination PCR within 48 hours and to conduct a rapid examination “Rapid-PCR” on the campus of the airport of the main destination, departing from it within 6 hours from the time of departure, in addition to the need to conduct a rapid examination. -PCR” is additional on the campus of the airport of transit countries before entering the UAE.

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to modify and schedule their flights to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.



