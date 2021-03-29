Today, the UAE announced the start of its production of an anti-Coronavirus vaccine in the country, which represents a historic step in the ongoing global battle against the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The vaccine bears the name “Hayat-Fax”, and it will be the first locally manufactured vaccine in the region. The vaccine will be manufactured by “CNBG42”, a joint venture recently established between “Synopharma CNBG”, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. It provided more than 100 million doses of the Corona vaccine worldwide with the UAE company “G42”, a leader in the technology sector based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement of the start of production was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, State Adviser and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, in the presence of high-ranking personalities from the two countries, during the ceremony held yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

During the ceremony, he also announced the launch of a research and development center specializing in life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production, to be the first of its kind in the Arab world, as it will be built in Khalifa Industrial City, an integrated commercial, logistical and industrial center in Abu Dhabi.

During the past year, G42 Healthcare and Sinopharma CNBG cooperated in conducting the first phase of the third clinical trials of the inactive vaccine against the Coronavirus throughout the Arab region, with the participation of more than 43,000 volunteers from more than 125. nationality.

The new factory dedicated to producing the vaccine will enter its operational phase this year in Khalifa Industrial City, where the production capacity of the plant will reach 200 million doses annually, through three filling lines and five automatic packaging lines.

The “Hayat-Fax” vaccine will be produced now at the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries “Julphar” in the UAE, with an initial capacity of two million doses per month.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and its wise leadership believe in the importance of strengthening international collective action to fight this pandemic and move forward towards controlling its repercussions and recovering from its effects.

His Highness indicated that the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” constitutes a qualitative addition to the global efforts exerted to address the “Covid-19” pandemic that affected the whole world.

During his presence through remote visual communication technology, Liu Jingzhin, Chairman of the Sinopharm Group, said: “When the Corona virus began to spread on a large scale last year, the UAE, through the leading technology company“ G42 ”, one of the UAE companies, discussed the possibility of hosting experiments. A clinical trial for the Corona vaccine in the UAE, and Sinopharma has undertaken the task of combating this epidemic, as it cooperated closely with the UAE to achieve this.

He added that “So far, the Sinopharm vaccine has been provided to millions of people in the country, the region and the world in an essential step to eradicate this virus, and we are proud of our partnership with the“ G42 ”company in this new joint project, which will play a pivotal role in the fight against the Corona virus worldwide, and to make a contribution An ideal that enhances the health of our societies ».

For his part, Ping Xiao, CEO of the “G42” company, commented on the UAE’s launch of the “Hayat-Flex” vaccine and the joint venture’s plans, saying: “The launch of anti-corona virus vaccine manufacturing operations in the UAE constitutes an important step in our battle against the Covid-19 virus, and we are grateful. Of the common vision and true partnership that brought together the leaderships of the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, which contributed to making this achievement a reality.

“This initiative in the UAE is considered real progress from a strategic point of view, and evidence that proves the correctness of the path our countries lead towards the future,” added Xiao.

The “Hayat-Fax” vaccine is the same inactive BIBP vaccine produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, which was officially registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on December 9, 2020, and approved by the Chinese Center for Drug Evaluation on December 30, 2020. Based on the preliminary and updated results provided by the company “Sinopharma” in China, which showed the effectiveness of the vaccine at a rate of 79.34%.

It is noteworthy that the National Vaccination Program had announced 12 days ago that it had provided the vaccine to more than 52 percent of the country’s population, and the “Hayat-Fax” vaccine, the first vaccine produced by the UAE, would enhance the vaccination program in the country through 205 medical centers nationwide. .





