The UAE announced yesterday that it will start producing a vaccine against the Coronavirus in the country, bearing the name “Hayat – Fax”. It will be the first locally made vaccine in the region, and it will be manufactured by CNBG 42, a joint company, It was recently established between “Sinopharma CNBG”, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world that provided more than 100 million doses of the vaccine in the world, and the UAE company “G42”.

The announcement of the start of production was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, in the presence of high-ranking personalities from the two countries, during the ceremony that was held the day before yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

He also announced during the ceremony the launch of a research and development center specializing in life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production, to be the first of its kind in the Arab world, as it will be built in Khalifa Industrial City, the integrated commercial, logistical and industrial center in Abu Dhabi.

During the past year, the “G42 Healthcare” and “Synopharma CNBG” cooperated in conducting the first phase of the third clinical trials of the inactive vaccine against the Coronavirus throughout the Arab region, with the participation of more than 43 thousand volunteers. From more than 125 nationalities.

The new factory dedicated to producing the vaccine will enter its operational phase this year in Khalifa Industrial City, where the production capacity of the plant will reach 200 million doses annually, through three filling lines and five automatic packaging lines. The “Hayat-Fax” vaccine will be produced now at the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation (Julphar) in the UAE, with an initial capacity of two million doses per month.





