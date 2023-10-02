Dubai (Etihad)

The Egyptian national team won the title of the “first edition” of the Arab Padel Championship, which was organized by the Arab and Emirati federations, and was held for 5 days in Dubai, after strong competition between 11 countries.

Egypt’s victory in the title came after its 2-0 victory over Kuwait in the final match, which was held in the presence of a large crowd, crowding the main padel hall at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The Egyptian national team started the first confrontation strongly, and the “duo” George Wakim and Ali Zaghloul achieved victory over Abdel Aziz Mayouf and Fafaed Behbehani 6-2 and 7-6, and was followed by the victory of the “duo” Youssef Hossam and Ahmed Alaa, over Abdel Rahman Al-Awadi and Mohamed Abdel 6-2 and 6- 2.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Engineer Ahmed Ghatouri, President of the Arab Federation, Saeed Al-Marri, Secretary-General of the Padel Federation, and Omar Al-Zanki, President of the Kuwaiti Club, crowned the winners.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, of the Arab and Emirati Federations, congratulated the success of the tournament, and said: The UAE always remains fertile ground for the success of launching any sporting event, which was achieved in the first ever edition of the Arab Championship, an event that came strong and produced many players. The organizers proved that they are up to the responsibility by excelling in presenting the tournament in the best possible way.

Engineer Ahmed Ghatouri, President of the Arab Federation, confirmed that the UAE deserves more than a “full mark” at the level of organization that we witnessed in the first edition of the Arab Championship, in a way that raises the ceiling of expectations in the next edition, and that the event achieved the goals, both through friction and competition between 11 teams, The most important thing is to motivate new teams to participate and gain experience, which is in line with the spread of “padel” on the Arab level.

Saeed Al Marri, Secretary General of the Padel Federation, pointed out that all the teams lived the most beautiful times in their second country, the Emirates, in an event in which we enjoyed the creativity of the players and their strong levels, in search of excellence and climbing to the podium, and produced many talents for the future, and the most notable thing is that competitions in which the sportsmanship prevailed in Primarily.