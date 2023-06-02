As of today, and for the second time during its membership, the United Arab Emirates assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of June, as it will give priority in its work to the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace, climate change, peace and security, and cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.

The UAE, in its capacity as president and in agreement with fellow members, set the Security Council program for the month of June. The state will also chair the council meetings and facilitate decision-making and other documents. This includes a total of 17 briefings, two meetings of troop-contributing countries, an open discussion, 13 closed consultations, and a dialogue. Informal interactive, in addition to seven adoptions of Security Council resolutions.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, said: We are pleased to assume the presidency of the UN Security Council for the second time during our membership, and to fulfill our obligations that include securing peace, promoting inclusiveness, building resilience, and stimulating innovation, using all tools And the possibilities available to enhance dialogue and bridge the views of the members of the Council, with the aim of creating a consensus on the most important and urgent global issues, and thus being able to implement the mandate of the Council to the fullest. Her Excellency added: Our presidency of the Security Council comes at a time when we are witnessing a multiplicity of crises on the agenda, which in turn threaten international peace and security, and therefore what is required is intensifying cooperation to reach innovative and sustainable solutions.

Her Excellency noted that the international community needs, at present, to follow an integrated approach, to build bridges that contribute to achieving peace and enhancing global security, by supporting constructive dialogue and encouraging multilateral action based on moving from simply talking about goals to achieving them. During the month of June, the UAE will hold three “major events” in the Security Council. Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh said: We can and must work to promote interfaith dialogue, address the effects of climate change on conflicts around the world, and strengthen practical ties between the United Nations and regional organizations. . Her Excellency added: The main events during the presidency of the state will focus on these important priorities for the members of the Council and the entire international community, and will aim to build on them.

On June 8, the UAE will host a high-level briefing on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States, with the aim of reaffirming the importance of Arab-led solutions in facing regional challenges, and reviewing ways to enhance cooperation between the two organizations on a range of pivotal regional issues, including combating terrorism. , women and youth participation, and humanitarian responses to natural disasters. The UAE will also organize an open discussion at the ministerial level on climate change, peace and security on June 13, and the event will present examples from United Nations peacekeeping missions, post-conflict situations, and regional contexts, in order to highlight the impact of climate change on the mandate of the Security Council to maintain international peace and security. .

On June 14, the UAE will hold a briefing session at the ministerial level, on the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace. Through this event, it will seek to address the gap between the Council’s focus on conflict, and the intolerance, hate speech and extremism that often fuel it. In this regard, Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh explained that: The alarming escalation in waves of fanaticism, hate speech, racism and extremism would fuel violence and spread division between societies. Her Excellency added: The world is facing the largest number of armed conflicts since 1945, so holding this event comes at the right time. This month, members of the Security Council will also discuss a wide range of topics, ranging from the renewal of peacekeeping mandates, to broad and complex challenges involving different regional contexts. It is worth noting that the UAE has been a member of the Security Council since January 2022, and held the position of President of the Council throughout March of last year.