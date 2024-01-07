Today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates announced that it has joined the project to develop and establish a power station. Lunar Space, along with the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, announces the sending of the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to the moon as part of the project.