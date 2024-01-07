In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates announced its accession to the project to develop and establish the lunar space station. Gateway, along with the United States of America, Japan, Canada and the European Union, in addition to announcing the sending of the first Emirati and Arab astronaut into lunar orbit.

Through its participation in developing the pressure equalization unit, the UAE is achieving a new qualitative leap within the strategy aimed at establishing an effective and globally influential Emirati presence in all fields of space science and technology.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, confirmed during the announcement ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, that the UAE’s participation in this global project, which includes the elite of countries specialized in the field of space exploration, reflects its keenness to enhance Partnership with the world to serve science and humanity, and ensure progress and prosperity for all.

His Highness expressed his pride in the national institutions and cadres that contribute to achieving our ambitions in the field of space, stressing their continued support to achieve more successes in this field and to enhance the UAE’s participation in international missions and events in it, in the interest of the sustainable development of the country and the world as a whole.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “I attended, along with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the ceremony announcing the UAE’s accession to the project to build the lunar space station. The country’s participation in this project alongside major and developed countries embodies its keenness to strengthen partnership with the world to serve science and humanity and ensure progress and prosperity for all.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “We have a long journey in the space sector… and we have qualified cadres to lead the most difficult scientific missions… and we have skyless ambition when it comes to our future projects.” Emirati.

His Highness added: “With this new achievement, the UAE is awaiting a great mission. The project is the most advanced for humans to return to the moon to land on its surface and make it a base for future missions towards Mars. We are confident that the people of the Emirates, along with other international work teams, are able to accomplish it well. We, in turn, will support them and provide them with all capabilities.”

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “We began our new year 2024 in the UAE with exceptional projects, thank God. I, along with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, attended the announcement of the UAE’s accession to a global scientific project to build the lunar space station, along with the United States, Canada and Japan. And the European Union.. Within this project, the first Emirati-Arab astronaut will also arrive to the moon.. The UAE will undertake the development of a complete unit within the station weighing 10 tons.. A space operations center will be established in the country for the new station.. and a global center for training astronauts also on the territory of the country. .

His Highness added: “The lunar space station represents the return of humans to the moon and the main platform from which human missions will be launched to reach Mars as well. Work will begin immediately. The UAE will be part of this project, which represents one of humanity’s greatest ambitions in space during the next decade. We are proud of our projects.” We are proud of our cadres… proud of our children’s ambitions… and optimistic about the new year, which will be the most beautiful and greatest, God willing, in the UAE.”

Through this participation, the UAE is the fifth partner in this promising project, which will be the most important global achievements in the 21st century, as it represents a historic achievement and leap within the UAE’s achievements in the outer space sector, by joining the project to build the lunar space station, the first lunar station in the history of… Humanity.

The UAE achieved this achievement in coordination with the US Space Agency NASA, which is considered the most advanced for humans to return to the moon after an absence of more than 50 years, to descend on its surface and make it a base for future missions to Mars.

Qualitative development of space science

The UAE’s participation in the project comes through the development of a pressure equalization unit, which constitutes a major progress in the field of international cooperation in the field of space, as this achievement will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in the field of global space exploration, based on the importance of the lunar space station, which It represents the gateway to the future for scientific space exploration, as the station will serve as a pivotal center for advanced scientific research as it allows the study of lunar geology, astrophysics, and the effects of life in space for a long period, which contributes greatly to the development of an integrated and in-depth understanding of space science.

The UAE will be responsible for operating the station's pressure equalization unit for a period that may reach 15 years, which can be extended. The weight of the pressure equalization unit is 10 tons, its length is 10 meters, and its width is four meters, while the dimensions of the entire station are (42 x 20 x 19 metres).

The UAE will have a permanent seat and scientific contributions to the largest program for lunar and space exploration, and it will be among the first countries to send an astronaut to the moon. The country will also have priority in obtaining the submitted scientific and engineering data that the station will obtain, which will enhance its knowledge journey.

The first parts of the station are expected to be launched in 2025, while “Emirates Gate” is expected to be launched in 2030.

5 stages

The process of developing the airlock unit will witness five different stages. The first of these stages is the planning stage, during which goals and strategies are defined, project partners are selected to create a model of the airlock, then the design stage, during which detailed designs and specifications are developed for the components of the airlock unit to be assembled.

The third stage includes the qualification process, and includes strictly selecting and qualifying the components of the airlock unit, to ensure their reliability and safety. As for the fourth stage, it is the launch stage, which includes preparing and launching the space components, integrating them into the lunar space station, and then the operation stage, during which the Mohammed Center team will undertake Bin Rashid Space is responsible for the operations of the airlock, to follow up and ensure the safety of its functions as an important part of the station.

“Artemis” program

“Artemis” is a space flight program affiliated with the US Space Agency “NASA”, which aims to land on the south pole of the Moon. The program is the first step towards the long-term goal of establishing a sustainable human presence on the surface of the Moon, and laying the foundation for partnerships with the private sector around… world to build an economic presence on the moon, and then facilitate sending humans to Mars.

The lunar space station constitutes one of the most important elements of the program, especially as it is the first space station orbiting the moon. The station, which will be built in cooperation with international and commercial partners, will provide basic functions to support astronauts and enable them to best perform and carry out the tasks assigned to them.

The station also allows for hosting astronauts for long periods, enhancing communications with the moon, and facilitating studies on solar and cosmic radiation. Based on the previous axes, the station is the most important axis within the Artemis program for exploring the moon and future missions to Mars.

Space mission station

The importance of the project also stems from the fact that the station serves as a starting point for space missions to the Moon and Mars, as it will provide a platform for assembly, refueling, and launching long-term space flights, which will enhance the stability of missions and raise their level of efficiency.

The presence of the station ensures the sustainability of astronauts' missions around the moon, as the station will enable astronauts to live efficiently around the moon for up to 90 days, and this long stay allows for more comprehensive exploration and experimentation on the lunar surface.

With an operating period of 15 years, the station is a sustainable support force for space exploration, as its long-term operation ensures continuous research and development in the field of space missions and planetary exploration. Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “Our joining this pioneering project, through the lunar space station, constitutes a new chapter in the UAE’s journey to explore space. Under the guidance and ambition of our wise leadership, we are entering a new era of space exploration, especially since their vision was an incentive for our participation in building the lunar space station, a challenge that highlights the UAE’s commitment and growing capabilities. This initiative highlights the importance of global cooperation in space endeavors, from exploring the moon to sending space missions to Mars, and we are ready to undertake this achievement with unparalleled confidence and ambition.”

For his part, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “We are proud of the commitment of our wise leadership and its ambitious vision that has made space a field for innovation and scientific progress. The United Arab Emirates joining the project to build the first lunar space station is not only a national achievement, but rather a global achievement that demonstrates our ability to constructively participate in space exploration and provide our unique contributions to humanity. This project confirms the importance of international cooperation in the field of space exploration, as we aim through this station to return humans to the moon again, and to enhance space missions to Mars. We will continue our commitment to progress and excellence in the field of space exploration, and we look to the future with optimism and confidence.” The ceremony announcing the UAE’s accession to the project was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

• The state announces sending the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to orbit the moon.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• The UAE’s participation in this global project embodies its keenness to strengthen partnership with the world to serve science and humanity, and to ensure progress and prosperity for all.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• We have a long career in the space sector… and we have qualified personnel to lead the most difficult scientific missions… and we have sky-high ambitions when it comes to our future projects.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Spacewalk missions bear the imprint of Zayed’s children

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people, and the Arab world for the UAE’s accession to the project to develop and establish the lunar space station Gateway, along with the United States, Japan, and Canada.” And the European Union, which is one of the most important international projects in the field of space exploration in the 21st century, and within this project we will send the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to the moon after the station is completed in 2030.”

His Highness added: “My team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will work on designing, developing and operating the Emirates Gate, which is the station’s pressure equalization unit. With this project, the UAE is contributing to returning humans to the moon after an absence of more than 50 years. From that station, spacewalk missions around the moon will be launched, and space projects will be launched towards Mars bearing the imprint of the children of Zayed, with the ambition of a nation that does not know the impossible.