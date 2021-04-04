The UAE announced today that it has invested three billion dollars in the brotherly Republic of Iraq. The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and advance economic, social and development growth in support of the brotherly Iraqi people.

This step comes within the framework of the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and the keenness to enhance them and develop their horizons in a way that serves their mutual interests.

A joint statement was issued between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq at the end of the official visit of His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq .. The text of which is as follows: Based on the bonds of brotherhood and the close historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Republic of Iraq, a meeting met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of Iraq, who paid an official visit to the state The United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Al-Kazemi thanked the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” for the support provided by the UAE and its leadership to Iraq and its people.

During the visit and official meetings, they discussed prospects for cooperation between the two brotherly countries at all levels, and means of developing and developing them in the service of common interests.

The two sides praised the depth of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and developments, and touched upon the importance of international cooperation, coordination and integration of efforts in facing the Corona pandemic, and containing its economic and health repercussions on the countries of the world.

His Excellency the Prime Minister of Iraq thanked the UAE and its leadership for the medical assistance it provided to Iraq and its brotherly people to confront the pandemic.

The two sides agreed on the importance of developing and strengthening cooperation in economic fields, developing trade and increasing trade exchange, encouraging investment movement between the two countries, inviting businessmen from the two countries to exchange visits, establishing the Iraqi-UAE Business Council, and facilitating all measures that serve the interest of the two countries.

In this context, the UAE announced its investment of three billion dollars in the brotherly Republic of Iraq.

The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and advance economic, social and developmental growth in support of the brotherly Iraqi people.

Iraq also appreciated the UAE’s initiative to rebuild the Al-Hadba Lighthouse, the Al-Nuri Mosque, and a number of churches in Nineveh Governorate.

The two sides also touched on the need for security and military cooperation, and the exchange of information to combat terrorism.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the energy field, especially in the areas of clean energy.

At the end of the visit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi thanked the leadership, government and people of the UAE for the warm reception and hospitality.